August 14
Coffino, Whitney-Anita, 30, of 312 Forsyth St., Barnesville, was held on a pending warrant.
Crowe, Joseph Kyle, 35, of 2000 Ga. 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged with simple battery-family violence.
Hammonds, Kristy Lynn, 41, of 77 Huffman Road, Chatsworth, was charged with disorderly conduct.
August 15
Eller, Tammy Lynn, 51, of 412 Treadwell Road, Chatsworth, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Perez, Silvia, 32, of 4100 Old Federal Road N., Chatsworth, was charged with driving without a valid license-second offense in five years and swerving.
Schlapa, Alexis Eleanorvon, 23, of 1995 Old CCC Camp Road, Chatsworth, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Cooper, Sierra Leigh, 28, of 300 Yukon Alley, Ellijay, was charged with felony probation violation.
Webb, Caleb West Clint, 30, of 259 N 1st Ave., Chatsworth, was charged with felony probation violation.
Smith, Sherry Nicole, 35, of 14 Quail Run, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
August 16
Stoner, Tianna Kate, 34, of 128 Sherwood Drive, Dalton, was charged with felony probation violation.
Avalos, Baez Eduardo, 36, of 501 GI Maddox Parkway, Chatsworth, was charged with probation violation-misdemeanor.
Gerkey, Stanley Owen, 32, of 1827 S Nopone Valley Road, Decatur, Tenn., was charged with misdemeanor probation violation.
Cloer, John Edward, 44, homeless, was charged with battery and misdemeanor probation violation.
Helms, Jason Lee, 48, of 211 Jessamme St., Knoxville, Tenn. was charged with failure to appear in court-felony.
Martinez Rodriguez, Salvador, 26, of 808 Olde Pioneer Trail No. 199, Knoxville, Tenn., was charged with driving without a valid license-first offense in five years.
Phelps, Robert Edward, 44, of 1376 Floodtown Road, Chatsworth, was held for another agency.
Lively, William, 24, of 356 Cherokee Trail, Dalton, was charged with three counts of failure to appear in court.
August 17
Gonzalez, Maria, 20, of 3500 Old Federal Road N., Eton, was charged with failure to obey stop or yield sign and driving without a valid license-first offense.
Garrett, Jerry Ray, 42, of 52 Satterfield Circle, Cartersville, was charged with speeding, DUI, and open container.
Presnell, Virgil Calvin, 38, of 1083 Hamilton St., Dalton, was charged with probation violation-misdemeanor and failure to appear in court-misdemeanor.
Payne, Danny James, 54, of 6248 Ga. 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged with bondsman off bond and two counts of failure to appear in court-misdemeanor.
Sullivan, Donald James, 30, of 414 Oakland Circle, Chatsworth, was charged with court production order.
Krincek, Tabatha Renee Ann, 33, of 394 Hassler Mill Road, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
Gibson, Deanna Lavon, 50, of 2701 Tennga Gregory Road, Crandall, was held on a pending warrant.
Anderson, Jamie Michael, 47, of 1217 Maple St., Dalton, was charged with driving with no insurance, willful obstruction of law enforcement, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity, driving while license is suspended or revoked-first offense, knowingly operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked, loitering and prowling, and possession of meth.
August 18
Redfern, Julie Ann, 47, of 338 Estelle Milton Road, Chatsworth, was charged with public drunkenness.
Ridley, Ralph Edgebert Jr., 64, of 1312 Stafford Road, Chatsworth, was charged with possession/manufacture of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Ridley, Ralph Edgebert III, 41, of 160 Amanda Street, Wewahitchaka, Fla., was charged with possession of marijuana and possession/manufacture of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Byars, Crystal Nell, 37, of 197 Dead End Road, Dalton, was housed for another agency.
Bryant, Amber Dawn, 32, of 112 2nd Ave., Summerville, was housed for another agency.
Bryant, Samantha Kayla, 40, of 1890 Backberryton Road, Summerville, was housed for another agency.
Vazquez-Mejia, Odani, 29, of 900 Airport Road, Chattanooga, was serving time.
Green, Samuel Neil, 72, of 1234 Summerour Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged with seatbelt violations, swerving, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, and DUI.
Roberts, Gregory Glenn, 36, of 4145 Airport Road SE, Dalton, was charged with DUI, window/windshield violations, swerving, and violation of the hands free law.
August 19
Dockery, James Brandon, 36, of 553 Cherokee Lane, Chatsworth, was charged with windshield obstruction, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and expired license.
Bowers, Charles Christopher, 45, of 1861 Caylor Road, Crandall, was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, and obstruction of a person making emergency calls.
Oglesby, Samantha Lashay, 31, of 84 Old Federal Drive, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
August 20
Sparks, Cole Patrick, 23, of 604 W. Austin Drive, Chatsworth, was charged with DUI.
Calderon, Antonio, 49, of 1271 Dawnville Road, Dalton, was charged with driving without a valid license-first in five years.
August 21
Orick, Nicholas Wayne, 37, of 253 Dead End Road, Dalton, was held on a pending warrant.
Saylor, Rodney Dean, 54, of 253 Dead End Road, Dalton, was charged with driving while license is suspended/revoked-first offense and possession, etc., of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Green, Joshua Scott, 41, of 2120 Smyrna Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged with cruelty to children (third degree), reckless conduct, discharging firearm while under the influence, aggravated assault (family violence), aggravated assault on law enforcement while on duty, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of certain felonies.
Overby, Howard Edward, 62, of 1991 Fullers Chapel Road, Chatsworth, was charged with failure to appear in court-misdemeanor.
August 22
Lopez-Lopez, Tranquilino Leonel, 30, of an unknown address, was charged with open container, speeding, and driving without a valid license-first in five years.
Shoemaker, Darrell Anthony, 53, of 4733 Tree Top Lane, Cohutta, was charged with failure to appear in court-felony.
Lindsey, Leslie Katherine, 32, of 456 Apache Trail, Chatsworth, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Silvers, Alex Shane, 34, of 120 Rebel Lane, Chatsworth, was charged with theft by taking-felony.
Thompson, Clyde Joseph, 68, of 79 E. Deer Trail, Chatsworth, was held for another agency.
Vicente-Vicente, Arvin, 42, of 178 Keith Circle, Chatsworth, was charged with driving without a valid license-first offense in five years and brake light violations.
August 23
Jones, Shelby Madison, 25, of 102 Ernest Drive, Tunnel Hill, was serving time.
Welch, Jeffrey Ryan, 25, of 4206 Ga. 225 S., Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
O'Neal, Travis Allen, 31, of 160 Redding Way, Dalton, was charged with two counts of seat belt violations (ages 6 to 17) and speeding.
Rivas-Torres, Jonathan Daniel, 27, of 400 Vann Circle, Chatsworth, was charged with improper lane change, and not obtaining a license within 30 days of moving to state.
Delacruz, Christian Jeovany, 19, of 1687 Stinnett Drive, Dalton, was charged with littering, open container, and possession of alcohol by a minor.
Hernandez, Rolando, 21, of 1679 Stinnett Drive, Dalton, was charged with furnishing or purchasing alcohol for minors and no insurance.
Moreno, Sarai, 25, of 408 Lesley Drive, Dalton, was charged with littering, open container, and providing alcohol for minors.
August 24
McAtee, Joshua Lee, 31, of 368 H Bond Road, Chatsworth, was charged with seat belt violation, no insurance, and driving with a suspended or revoked license-first offense.
Holmes, Christopher Lee, 32, of 409 Eagle Ridge, Ball Ground, was charged with criminal trespass.
Boren, Samuel Ray, 629 Piney Hill Road, Chatsworth, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation.
Chun, Gerardo Juarez, 31, of 824 Marietta Road, Canton, was held on a pending warrant.
Phillips, Jason Robert, 52, of 181 Wen Dell Lane SE, Cleveland, Tenn., was held on a pending warrant.
Chun, Gerardo Juarez, 31, of 8124 Marietta Road, Canton, was held on a pending warrant.
August 25
McCamy, Riley Powell, 21, of 2133 Ga. 286, Chatsworth, was charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked-first offense.
Lopez-Lopez, Julio, of 1119 Yukon Court, Ellijay, was charged with window tint violations and driving without a valid license-first in five years.
Crook, Reginald Antonio, 28, of 1832 Treadwell Road, Chatsworth, was charged with driving without a suspended or revoked license-first offense and no insurance.
Bramblett, Adam Dewayne, 34, of 706 Holly Creek Drive, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
Porter, Tiffany Celeste, 37, of 3005 Ga. 286, Chatsworth, was charged with aggravated assault (family violence), cruelty to children-third degree (misdemeanor), and simple battery-family violence.
August 26
Phillips, Derek Jason, 30, of 207 Valley Drive, Resaca, was charged with felony probation violation.
Ramirez-Bautista, Miguel, 50, of 217 Rollie Ave., Chatsworth, was charged with expired license plate and driving without a valid license-second offense in five years.
Meadows, Amanda Lynn, 40, of 972 Leonard Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged with theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor and criminal trespass.
Burch, Phillip Jerome, 49, of 1151 Old Federal Road N., Chatsworth, was charged with concealing vehicle identity-license plate, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of less than one ounce, DUI-drugs, and driving while license is suspended.
Bernaldes, Bobby Valentine, 49, of 13 Mount View Circle, Chatsworth, was charged with seat belt violations, driving without license on person, DUI, swerving, and open container.
Bautisa, Ramirez Felipe, 33, of 1178 Ga. 225 S., Chatsworth, was charged with driving without a valid license, DUI, and improper lane change.
Olguin-Reyes, Edith, 43, of 71 Foxes Grv, Chatsworth, was charged with violation of the GA Hand's Free law and driving without a valid license-first in five years.