August 8
Kirby, Brandon Douglas, 22, of 108 Kingdom Hall Road, Chatsworth, was charged with violation of family violence order and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
Boykin, Michael, 52, of 2124 Cleveland Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., was charged with failure to appear in court-felony.
Daley, John Edwin St., 57, of 88 Old Free Hope Road, Chatsworth, was charged with failure to appear in court-felony and violation of probation-misdemeanor.
Steelman, Jamie Bryan Sr., 47, of 312 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged with failure to appear in court-felony, manufacturing a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Quarles, Haley Elizabeth, 25, of 332 McEntire Road, Chatsworth, was charged with shoplifting-misdemeanor.
Carnes, Roxanne Belyew, 64, of 125 King Edward Court, Calhoun, was held on a pending warrant.
Porter, Tiffany Celeste, 37, of 3005 Ga. 286, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
August 9
Singh, Gurmeet, 31, of 723 Ridge St., Chatsworth, was charged with two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement-misdemeanor
Loiseau-Singh, Jennifer Marie, 23, of 300 Ga. 52 Alt., Chatsworth, was charged with criminal trespass-family violence, willful obstruction of law enforcement-felony, willful obstruction of law enforcement-misdemeanor and simple assault-family violence.
Beal, Michael Allen, 23, of 138 Union Way, Tunnel Hill, was serving time.
Wilson, Jennifer Anne, 44, of 20588 Kinloch St., Redford Mich. was serving time.
Martin, Nicole Rose, 35, of 211 Keith Ave. A., Chatsworth, was serving time.
Newman, Tuesday Nicole, 24, of 1599 Hyden Tyler Road, Chatsworth, was charged with failure to appear in court-felony.
Sutton, Joshua Wayne, 38, of 69 Thornton Road S., Chatsworth, was charged with two counts of felony probation violation.
August 10
Newton, Terry Hill, 44, of 1794 Bledsoe Drive NE, Dalton, was charged with probation violation-misdemeanor.
Young, Justin Wayne, 35, of 5285 Hidden Cove Road, Cedar Bluff, Ala., was charged with aggravated stalking.
Lindsey, Joseph Gordon, 49, of 667 Saddle Club Road, Summerville, was charged with felony probation violation.
Saults, Robin Annette, 57, of 123 Thomas Road, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
August 11
Holcomb, John Paul, 21, of 126 Nassau Drive, Chatsworth, was charged with failure to appear in court-misdemeanor.
Huston-Henningson, Reginald Gerald, 42, of 309 Hood Drive, Kingston, Tenn., was charged with driving without a valid license-first in five years.
Burk, Marlon Arlon Bradford, 38, of 700 Liberty Drive No. 24, Dalton, was held on a pending warrant.
Vazquez-Majia, Odani, 29, of 900 Airport Road, Chattanooga, was serving time.
Easterwood, Chelsey Hope, 22, of 740 Hightower Loop, Ranger, was charged with failure to appear in court-misdemeanor.
Shannon, Robert Eugene, 54, of 168 Shadow Lane, Chatsworth, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation.
August 12
Tobin, James Scott, 53, of 356 Barney Pierce Road, Chatsworth, was charged with driving without a valid license-first offense in five years.
Shampo, Shellie James, 31, of 702 Wilbanks Road B., Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
Matias, Manuel, 20, of a Murray Avenue address, was charged with improper lane change and driving without a valid license-first in five years.
Garcia, Esteban, 24, of 51 Corvette Drive, Chatsworth, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce, obstruction of law enforcement, and disorderly conduct.
August 13
Manis, Carson Lane, 18, of 201 Broad St., Crandall, was held on a pending warrant.
Hampton, Logan Thomas, 19, of 520 Mt. Carmel Church Road, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
Harper, James Lee III, 31, of 412 Treadwell Road Unit 113, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
Owens, William Dean, 22, of 476 Kirby Young Road Y, Dalton, was held on a pending warrant.
Milo, Christopher Manuel, 47, of 102 Maple St., Rossville, Tenn., was charged with removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended/revoked license-frst offense, and brake light violations.
Turner, Erik, 44, of 205 S. Lovell Ave., Chattanooga, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and giving false information to law enforcement.
Cantrell, Brandon Lee, 31, of 59 Kelly Lane, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
Cantrell, Julie Lynette, 34, of 233 Jannine Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged with destroying, etc., property subject to security interest.
Black, Trenton Wade, 23, of 202 Landen Drive NW, Gordon, was charged with criminal trespass, battery/simple battery-family violence, and simple assault-family violence.
August 14
Coffino, Whitney-Anita, 30, of 312 Forsyth St., Barnesville, was held on a pending warrant.
Crowe, Joseph Kyle, 35, of 2000 Ga. 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged with simple battery-family violence.
Hammonds, Kristy Lynn, 41, of 77 Huffman Road, Chatsworth, was charged with disorderly conduct.
August 15
Eller, Tammy Lynn, 51, of 412 Treadwell Road, Chatsworth, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Perez, Silvia, 32, of 4100 Old Federal Road N., Chatsworth, was charged with driving without a valid license-second offense in five years and swerving.
Schlapa, Alexis Eleanorvon, 23, of 1995 Old CCC Camp Road, Chatsworth, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Cooper, Sierra Leigh, 28, of 300 Yukon Alley, Ellijay, was charged with felony probation violation.
Webb, Caleb West Clint, 30, of 259 N 1st Ave., Chatsworth, was charged with felony probation violation.
Smith, Sherry Nicole, 35, of 14 Quail Run, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
August 16
Stoner, Tianna Kate, 34, of 128 Sherwood Drive, Dalton, was charged with felony probation violation.
Avalos, Baez Eduardo, 36, of 501 GI Maddox Parkway, Chatsworth, was charged with probation violation-misdemeanor.
Gerkey, Stanley Owen, 32, of 1827 S Nopone Valley Road, Decatur, Tenn., was charged with misdemeanor probation violation.
Cloer, John Edward, 44, homeless, was charged with battery and misdemeanor probation violation.
Helms, Jason Lee, 48, of 211 Jessamme St., Knoxville, Tenn. was charged with failure to appear in court-felony.
Martinez Rodriguez, Salvador, 26, of 808 Olde Pioneer Trail No. 199, Knoxville, Tenn., was charged with driving without a valid license-first offense in five years.
Phelps, Robert Edward, 44, of 1376 Floodtown Road, Chatsworth, was held for another agency.
Lively, William, 24, of 356 Cherokee Trail, Dalton, was charged with three counts of failure to appear in court.
August 17
Gonzalez, Maria, 20, of 3500 Old Federal Road N., Eton, was charged with failure to obey stop or yield sign and driving without a valid license-first offense.
Garrett, Jerry Ray, 42, of 52 Satterfield Circle, Cartersville, was charged with speeding, DUI, and open container.
Presnell, Virgil Calvin, 38, of 1083 Hamilton St., Dalton, was charged with probation violation-misdemeanor and failure to appear in court-misdemeanor.
Payne, Danny James, 54, of 6248 Ga. 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged with bondsman off bond and two counts of failure to appear in court-misdemeanor.
Sullivan, Donald James, 30, of 414 Oakland Circle, Chatsworth, was charged with court production order.
Krincek, Tabatha Renee Ann, 33, of 394 Hassler Mill Road, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
Gibson, Deanna Lavon, 50, of 2701 Tennga Gregory Road, Crandall, was held on a pending warrant.
Anderson, Jamie Michael, 47, of 1217 Maple St., Dalton, was charged with driving with no insurance, willful obstruction of law enforcement, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity, driving while license is suspended or revoked-first offense, knowingly operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked, loitering and prowling, and possession of meth.
August 18
Redfern, Julie Ann, 47, of 338 Estelle Milton Road, Chatsworth, was charged with public drunkenness.
Ridley, Ralph Edgebert Jr., 64, of 1312 Stafford Road, Chatsworth, was charged with possession/manufacture of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Ridley, Ralph Edgebert III, 41, of 160 Amanda Street, Wewahitchaka, Fla., was charged with possession of marijuana and possession/manufacture of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Byars, Crystal Nell, 37, of 197 Dead End Road, Dalton, was housed for another agency.
Bryant, Amber Dawn, 32, of 112 2nd Ave., Summerville, was housed for another agency.
Bryant, Samantha Kayla, 40, of 1890 Backberryton Road, Summerville, was housed for another agency.
Vazquez-Mejia, Odani, 29, of 900 Airport Road, Chattanooga, was serving time.
Green, Samuel Neil, 72, of 1234 Summerour Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged with seatbelt violations, swerving, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, and DUI.
Roberts, Gregory Glenn, 36, of 4145 Airport Road SE, Dalton, was charged with DUI, window/windshield violations, swerving, and violation of the hands free law.
August 19
Dockery, James Brandon, 36, of 553 Cherokee Lane, Chatsworth, was charged with windshield obstruction, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and expired license.
Bowers, Charles Christopher, 45, of 1861 Caylor Road, Crandall, was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, and obstruction of a person making emergency calls.
Oglesby, Samantha Lashay, 31, of 84 Old Federal Drive, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
August 20
Sparks, Cole Patrick, 23, of 604 W. Austin Drive, Chatsworth, was charged with DUI.
Calderon, Antonio, 49, of 1271 Dawnville Road, Dalton, was charged with driving without a valid license-first in five years.
August 21
Orick, Nicholas Wayne, 37, of 253 Dead End Road, Dalton, was held on a pending warrant.
Saylor, Rodney Dean, 54, of 253 Dead End Road, Dalton, was charged with driving while license is suspended/revoked-first offense and possession, etc., of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Green, Joshua Scott, 41, of 2120 Smyrna Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged with cruelty to children (third degree), reckless conduct, discharging firearm while under the influence, aggravated assault (family violence), aggravated assault on law enforcement while on duty, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of certain felonies.
Overby, Howard Edward, 62, of 1991 Fullers Chapel Road, Chatsworth, was charged with failure to appear in court-misdemeanor.
August 22
Lopez-Lopez, Tranquilino Leonel, 30, of an unknown address, was charged with open container, speeding, and driving without a valid license-first in five years.
Shoemaker, Darrell Anthony, 53, of 4733 Tree Top Lane, Cohutta, was charged with failure to appear in court-felony.
Lindsey, Leslie Katherine, 32, of 456 Apache Trail, Chatsworth, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Silvers, Alex Shane, 34, of 120 Rebel Lane, Chatsworth, was charged with theft by taking-felony.
Thompson, Clyde Joseph, 68, of 79 E. Deer Trail, Chatsworth, was held for another agency.
Vicente-Vicente, Arvin, 42, of 178 Keith Circle, Chatsworth, was charged with driving without a valid license-first offense in five years and brake light violations.