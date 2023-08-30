July 27
Blackwell, Spencer Ross, 40, of 1434 S. 2nd Ave., Chatsworth, was charged with fleeing police, theft by receiving stolen property-misdemeanor, driving while license is suspended/revoked-first offense, and operating a Moped without a helmet.
Trammell, Kenneth Lee, 56, of 10 Villamar St., Rome, was held for another agency.
Callaway, Shawn, 40, of 535 Parr Farm Road, Covington, was held for another agency.
Lane, Thomas Andrew, 33, of 523 Caldwell Road SE, Cleveland, Tenn., was charged with failure to appear in court-felony.
Patterson, Jerry Lee, 43, of 706 Walker Road, Chatsworth, was charged with felony probation violation, failure to appear in court-felony, two counts of fleeing police, two counts of driving while license is suspended or revoked-felony, fourth or subsequent offense, and possession of meth.
Torres Mendez, Sergio, 47, of 3804 Ga. 286, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
July 28
Baldwin, Andrew Blake, 23, of 140 Barney Pierce Road Spur, Chatsworth, was charged with failure to appear in court-misdemeanor.
Galvan, Augustine Matthew, 26, of 398 Fashion Circle, Chatsworth, was charged with failure to appear in court-misdemeanor.
Gomez, Juan Gabriel, 20, of 294 Shawn Lane, Chatsworth, was charged with furnishing alcohol to minors, improper lane change, open container, DUI, and driving without a valid license-first offense in five years.
Vazquez-Mejia, Odani, 29, of 900 Airport Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., was serving time.
Langord, Danny Wayne, 47, of 7266 Buchanan Highway, Dallas, was charged with misdemeanor stalking.
Revels, Alycia Faith, 20, of 10791 Ga. 225 S. Unit C, was charged with criminal trespass on public hunting/fishing areas, hunting under the influence of alcohol, furnishing alcohol to minors, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, interference with a game warden, and giving false information to law enforcement.
Edwards, Earl Glenn, 61, of 147 Callie Jones Road, Chatsworth, was charged with failure to appear in court-misdemeanor.
Ramos-Velasquez, Hilario, 37, of 160 Mary Ave., Chatsworth, was charged with brake light violations and driving without a valid license-first in five years.
July 29
Walker, Charles Trevor, 51, of 2320 Crandall Ellijay Road, Chatsworth, was charged with tag light violations, swerving, and DUI.
Mazanegos, Jarlen, 21, of 91 Ellie Lane, Chatsworth, was charged with driving without a valid license-first offense in five years.
Stillwell, Amanda Ann, 35, of 497 Blue Ridge Drive, McCaysville, was charged with failure to appear in court-misdemeanor.
Lopez, Estaban Loarca, 27, of 160 Fair Way St., Chatsworth, was charged with giving false information to police.
Linares-Urias, Luis Alonso, 21, of 526 N. Selvidge St., Dalton, was held on a pending warrant.
Callahan, Angelique, 26, of 712 W. Tyler St., Dalton, was held on a pending warrant.
July 30
Scott, Sonya Lynn, 46, of 1311 Old Dalton Ellijay Road Apt. 5, Chatsworth, was charged with theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor.
Baggett, Greg Paul, 51, of 197 Shadow Lane, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
Delp, Zachary Scott, 39, of 1565 Fox Bridge Road No. 4, Dalton, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Austin, Kerry Lang, 52, of 907 MLK Boulevard, Dalton, was charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked-first offense.
Albright, Joseph Edward, 19, of 179 Highland Way, Chatsworth, was charged with failure to stop at stop sign, possession of alcohol by a minor, and DUI.
Rizer, Jacob David, 28, of 3439 Old CCC Camp Road, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
July 31
Shelton, Tina, 40, homeless, was charged with loitering and prowling, and four counts of party to a crime.
Mullins, Eric Lee, 46, homeless, was charged with loitering and prowling, two counts of interference with government property-felony, and two counts of theft by taking-felony.
Escobar, Keshia Mary, 32, of 115 N. 5th Ave. Unit G., Chatsworth, was charged with speeding, reckless driving, swerving, speeding in construction zone, improper passing, passing within 200 feet of oncoming traffic, driving on the wrong side of the road, brake lights violations, driving without a valid license-first offense in five years, and fleeing police-felony.
Shields, Cynthia, 57, of 100 Short Lents Road, Crandall, was charged with driving while license is suspended/revoked-second in five years.
Huynh, Tracey Jean, 46, of 255 Cedar Ridge Road SE, Dalton, was held on a pending warrant.
Johnston, Charles Edwin Jr., 28, of 380 Springfield Drive B, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
Miller, Kami Danielle, 45, of 1018 Scott Brown Road, Fairmount, was charged with brake light violations, tag light violations, driving while license is suspended/revoked-first offense, and probation violation-misdemeanor.
Aug. 1
Shampo, Shellie James, 30, of 702 Wilbanks Road B, Chatsworth, was charged with DUI.
Jones, Tiffany Gayle, 35, of 1711 Stennett Drive, Dalton, was charged with two counts of theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor.
Kirby, Brandon Douglas, 22, of 62 Kingdom Hall Road, Chatsworth, was charged with criminal trespass.
Hardin, Wesley Thomas, 37, of 1491 Little Texas Valley Road, Rome, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Aug. 2
Murillo-Cruz, Julian, 34, of 2271 N. N.C. 119, Mebane, N.C., was charged with speeding and driving without a valid license-first in five years.
Mull, Thomas, 36, of 132 Burns Way, Rocky Face, was charged with loitering and prowling.
Hawkins, Jeffery Todd, 34, of 2012 Mount Carmel Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged with felony probation violation.
Castano, Pablo, 48, homeless, was charged with public drunkenness.
Williams, Phillip Max, 64, of 236 Sunrise Lane, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
Dupree, Cynthia Dawn, 50, of 783 Dupree Road, Summerville, was housed for another agency.
McBee, Timothy Dean, 19, of 502 Ga. 2 W, Crandall, was charged with two counts of probation violation-misdemeanor, willful obstruction of law enforcement-misdemeanor, theft by taking-misdemeanor, criminal damage to property-second degree and burglary.
Crowden, Christopher Timothy, 28, homeless, was charged with felony probation violation.
Sitten, Jacob Hunter, 21, of 590 Sequoyah Drive, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
August 3
Stephens, Mark Anthony, 60, of 558 Fashion Circle, was charged with felony probation violation.
Smith, Sampson Nathaniel, 30, of 235 McEntire Circle, Chatsworth, was charged with felony probation violation.
Teasley, Skyler Thomas, 22, of 301 Cherokee Trail NW, Dalton, was charged with felony probation violation.
August 4
Davenport, Alan Wayne, 66, of 10941 Ward Road, Soddy Daisy, Tenn., was charged with failure to appear in court-misdemeanor, probation violation-misdemeanor, and felony probation violation.
Grabert, Ridley Joseph, 30, of 114 Jeremy Drive, Chatsworth, was charged with theft by taking-misdemeanor.
Owenby, Anthony Roland, 28, of 246 Hill House Drive, Calhoun, was charged with theft by taking-misdemeanor.
Vicente-Vicente, Natael Ventura, 33, of 74 August Lane, Ellijay, was serving time.
Hope, Genevelyn, 84, of 109 W. Olive St., Chatsworth, was charged with dangerous driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement-misdemeanor, and not signing citation.
Smith, Jason Hall, 47, of 446 Chevelle Drive, Chatsworth, was charged with driving while license suspended-first offense.
Morris, Danny Lloyd, 62, of 3020 Maple Grove Church Road, Resaca, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Wood, Harley Logan, 21, of 488 Veeler Road, LaFayette, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation.
Hilley, Donnie Roger, 74, of 8 Keith Circle, Chatsworth, was charged with disorderly conduct.
August 5
Kilgore, Barry Allen, 52, of 55 Greeson Road, Chatsworth, was charged with public intoxication.
Wilson, Jesse Lynn, 35, of 119 Gann Road, Old Fort, Tenn. was charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked-first offense and removing tag with intent to conceal identity.
August 6
Thomas, Jamey Lee, 26, of 2318 Ballground Road, Chatsworth, was charged with failure to appear in court-misdemeanor, improper lane change, feeling police, and willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Yingling, Kevin Russell, 48, of 42 Evergreen Road, Chatsworth, was charged with driving while license is suspended-first offense, not stopping at stop sign, and windshield violations.
August 7
Gamble, Joshua, 42, of 412 Treadwell Road, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
Southerland, Stefani Diane, 30, of 3781 Nicklesville Road, Resaca, was charged with felony probation violation.
Wilson, Anthony Roy, 29, of 364 Paul Smith Road, Covington, was charged with felony probation violation.
Ray, Michael Franklin, 45, of 4177 Brown Bridge Road Lot W, Dalton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation.
Salas, Brandon Lee, 33, of 814 Saddle Club Road, Summerville, was held for another agency.
Conner, Linda Sue, 52, of 617 Charger Drive, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
August 8
Kirby, Brandon Douglas, 22, of 108 Kingdom Hall Road, Chatsworth, was charged with violation of family violence order and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
Boykin, Michael, 52, of 2124 Cleveland Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., was charged with failure to appear in court-felony.
Daley, John Edwin St., 57, of 88 Old Free Hope Road, Chatsworth, was charged with failure to appear in court-felony and violation of probation-misdemeanor.
Steelman, Jamie Bryan Sr., 47, of 312 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged with failure to appear in court-felony, manufacturing a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Quarles, Haley Elizabeth, 25, of 332 McEntire Road, Chatsworth, was charged with shoplifting-misdemeanor.
Carnes, Roxanne Belyew, 64, of 125 King Edward Court, Calhoun, was held on a pending warrant.
Porter, Tiffany Celeste, 37, of 3005 Ga. 286, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
August 9
Singh, Gurmeet, 31, of 723 Ridge St., Chatsworth, was charged with two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement-misdemeanor
Loiseau-Singh, Jennifer Marie, 23, of 300 Ga. 52 Alt., Chatsworth, was charged with criminal trespass-family violence, willful obstruction of law enforcement-felony, willful obstruction of law enforcement-misdemeanor and simple assault-family violence.
Beal, Michael Allen, 23, of 138 Union Way, Tunnel Hill, was serving time.
Wilson, Jennifer Anne, 44, of 20588 Kinloch St., Redford Mich. was serving time.
Martin, Nicole Rose, 35, of 211 Keith Ave. A., Chatsworth, was serving time.
Newman, Tuesday Nicole, 24, of 1599 Hyden Tyler Road, Chatsworth, was charged with failure to appear in court-felony.
Sutton, Joshua Wayne, 38, of 69 Thornton Road S., Chatsworth, was charged with two counts of felony probation violation.
August 10
Newton, Terry Hill, 44, of 1794 Bledsoe Drive NE, Dalton, was charged with probation violation-misdemeanor.
Young, Justin Wayne, 35, of 5285 Hidden Cove Road, Cedar Bluff, Ala., was charged with aggravated stalking.
Lindsey, Joseph Gordon, 49, of 667 Saddle Club Road, Summerville, was charged with felony probation violation.
Saults, Robin Annette, 57, of 123 Thomas Road, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.