July 4
Daniels, Charles Eugene, 59, of 1979 Keith Valley Road, Cleveland, Tenn., was charged with criminal trespass, concealing identity of vehicle, and theft by taking-misdemeanor.
Ellis, Zachary Paul, 25, of 102 Jackson St., Calhoun, was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of law enforcement.
Ivey, Porter Preston, 21, of 188 Daisy St., Resaca, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation.
Brown, Elaine Willette, 49, of 1390 North Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession and use of drug related objects.
Kirkwood, Aiden Josiah, 19, of 1786 Bledsoe Drive NW, Dalton, was charged with possession of alcohol by a minor and possession than an ounce of marijuana.
July 5
Burtz, Jaycob Alexander, 22, of 476 Kirby Young Road GG, Dalton, was charged with failure to appear in court-misdemeanor.
Delbrugge, Michael Leroy, 44, of 18975 Florida Street, Robertsdale, Ala., was charged with open container, driving with a suspended/revoked license, no insurance, no insurance, and no license plate.
Chavez-Lopez, Teresa, 40, of 615 Green Road, Chatsworth, was charged with theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor ($500 or less).
Jones, Robert Cody, 31, of 68 Hoyt Drive, Trailer 1, Crandall, was charged with violation of parole.
Callies, Daniel Brian, 49, of 219 Lakeview Drive, Chatsworth, was charged with parole violation, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of meth, and driving while license is suspended or revoked (felony), fourth or subsequent offense.
Wimberley, Austin David, 22, of 700 Washington St., Gainesville, was charged with DUI-less safe and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
Smalley, Anthony Patrick T.J., 31, of 79 E Deer Trail, Chatsworth, was charged with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, striking fixed object, hit and run, and DUI.
July 6
Winkler, Adam Randall, 41, of 27 Wynchase Lane, Chatsworth, was charged with three counts of simple battery.
July 7
Mann, Matthew Thorton, 49, of 1336 Stafford Road, Chatsworth, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation.
Callies, Brendan Daniel, 28, of 219 Lakeview Road, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
Findlay, Ethan Adam, 37, of 1920 Springplace Smyrna Road, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
Mays, Jason Eric, 47, of 83 Liberty Church Road, Crandall, was charged with DUI, speeding, and driving without a valid license-first in five years.
July 8
Hughes, Michael Nathaniel, 42, of 3096 Keith Valley Road, Cohutta, was charged with felony probation violation.
Steele, Devon Jamal, 25, of 155 Miller Cutoff Road, Dalton, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Stephens, Tracy Lee, 37, of 1402 North Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
Grant, Charles Kane, 29, of 884 Norton Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
July 9
Beavers, Andrew Craigh, 32, of 1525 Margaret Circle, Dalton, was charged with reckless driving, headlights violations, fleeing/eluding police, driving with a suspended or revoked license-third offense in five years, speeding, and other traffic violations.
Isenhower, Audrey Marie, 43, of 645 Bob White Trail, Chatsworth was charged with reckless driving, following too closely, and hit and run.
McAllister, Dustin Dewayne, 26, of 27 Regal Way, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
July 10
Ramirez-Lopez, Gustavo, 18, of 166 Clinton Ave., Chatsworth, was charged with possession of alcohol by a minor and open container.
Velasquez-Lopez, Meily Ruby, 25, of 35 5th Ave., Eton, was charged with open container and DUI.
Hill, Alexander Thompson, 31, of 1120 Holloway Ridge Road, Spring City, Tenn., was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement, seat belt violations (ages 6-17), hit and run, speeding, DUI, improper stopping/parking on roadway, drive with a suspended-revoked license (first offense), failure to obey traffic control device, reckless driving, failure to obey stop/yield sign, three counts of failure to use turn signal, five counts of driving on the wrong side of the road, eight counts of swerving, failure to keep in proper lane (bus/motorcoach), and fleeing/attempting to elude police.
Lecroy, Justin Ray, 35, of 376 Mary Ave., Chatsworth, was charged with failure to appear in court-felony.
Perez, Silvia, 32, of 4100 Old Federal Road N, Chatsworth, was charged with driving without a license-first offense in five years.
July 11
Hernandez, Brittany Faye, 34, of 251 Griffith Highway, Jasper, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation and giving false information with intent to mislead.
Waldroup, Jeremy Shane, 46, of 334 Rose Circle, Old Fort, Tenn., was charged with simple battery.
Copado, Jonathan, 32, of 130 Greyland Farm Road, Crandall, was charged with driving without a valid license-first offense in five years and criminal damage to property-second degree (private property).
Harris, Eric Leonard, 36, of 11475 U.S. 411, Crandall, was held on a pending warrant.
Coker, Phillip Lane, 46, of 220 Fashion Lane, Chatsworth, was charged with driving while license is suspended/revoked-first offense.
Baez, Eduardo Avalos, 36, of 197 Dickens Way, Dalton, was charged with driving without a valid license-third offense in five years.
Bautisa Perez, Herminia, 37, of 160 Murray Ave., Apt. E, Chatsworth, was charged with seat belt violations (children 5-years-old or less) and driving without a valid license-first in five years.
Morris, Shawn Jacob Chase, 25, of 114 Robinson Smith Road, Crandall, was held for another agency.
Kirby, Brandon Douglas Jacob, 22, of 108 Kingdom Hall Road, Chatsworth, was charged with knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, etc., license, and driving while license is suspended-second offense in five years.
Foster, Shelia Reachell, 50, of 824 Carters Road, Chatsworth, was charged with failure to obey
Easley, Sierra Aleen, 20, of 386 Will Evans Road, Chatsworth, was charged with hit and run.
July 12
Hackney, Ashley Lynn, 23, of 446 Keeter Road, Dalton, was charged with felony probation violation.
Amos, Jeffery Allen, 45, of 1039 Ga. 286 No. 13, Chatsworth, was charged with speeding, reckless driving, improper passing, swerving, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving without a valid license, and fleeing/eluding police.
July 13
Arrevalos, Elizabeth, 26, of 110 Sun Ray Drive, Dalton, was charged with window tint violation, driving while license is suspended, open container, and DUI.
Wardell, Jeffery Wayne, 55, of 131 McCalley Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged with failure to appear in court.
Ransom, Kenneth Deon, unlisted age, of 1808 Dixon St., Chattanooga, was charged with operating a motorcycle with no insurance or proof of insurance, failure to report an accident with injury/death, and hit and run.