DECATUR – Director Chris Hosey has appointed retired Deputy Director of GBI’s Investigative Division Scott Dutton to GBI Assistant Director. As Assistant Director, Dutton will assist Director Hosey in overseeing the execution of the GBI’s investigative, scientific, information, and administrative services to the state.
“Assistant Director Dutton is a constant professional with extensive knowledge of the agency from his time with the GBI,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “I am grateful to AD Dutton for taking this role and look forward to his service to the agency.”
AD Dutton worked at the GBI for 32 years before retiring in 2020. He began his career in law enforcement as a deputy sheriff with the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office in 1985. In July 1988, he became a special agent with the GBI assigned to the Thomaston Regional Office in middle Georgia. Following his time in the regional office, Dutton spent over ten years representing the GBI on various drug enforcement units, including the Atlanta Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Governor’s Marijuana Eradication Task Force, the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force, Governor’s Strike Force on Drugs and Violent Crime, and the State Drug Task Force, the GBI’s statewide undercover program.
Beginning in late 2001, Dutton served as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge and later Special Agent in Charge of the Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center (GISAC), the state of Georgia’s fusion center. He spent over 14 years at GISAC, where he supervised the state level Counter-Terrorism Homeland Security Unit, created as a result of the September 11, 2001 attacks. Dutton was promoted to Inspector in charge of GISAC and subsequently appointed as Director of Public Affairs, responsible for working with the Georgia General Assembly on agency legislation as well as serving as the agency’s Public Information Officer.
In 2016, Dutton was appointed as Deputy Director in command of the GBI’s Investigative Division, which serves as the enforcement branch of the agency and is comprised of over 400 employees across Georgia. In 2020, Dutton retired as Deputy Director after 32 years with the bureau. In 2021, Dutton was appointed as Administrator of the Georgia Terrorism Intelligence Project (GTIP), a homeland security program created after 9/11 to maintain connectivity and readiness with 45+ GTIP partner law enforcement agencies across Georgia.
Dutton is a graduate of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College at Columbus State University and FBI National Academy, Session 230 in Quantico, Virginia. He is an active member of the FBINAA, IACP, ASCIA, GACP, GILEE, and Atlanta Metropol.
AD Dutton is from Calhoun and resides in Peachtree City.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is comprised of four divisions: the Georgia Crime Information Center, the Crime Laboratory, the Investigative Division, and the Legal Division. The GBI has over 900 employees and a current budget of $147,482,036.