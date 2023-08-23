DECATUR – Director Chris Hosey has appointed retired Deputy Director of GBI’s Investigative Division Scott Dutton to GBI assistant director. As assistant director, Dutton will assist Director Hosey in overseeing the execution of the GBI’s investigative, scientific, information, and administrative services to the state.
Dutton is a graduate of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College at Columbus State University and FBI National Academy, Session 230 in Quantico, Virginia. He is an active member of the FBINAA, IACP, ASCIA, GACP, GILEE, and Atlanta Metropol.
AD Dutton is from Calhoun and resides in Peachtree City.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is comprised of four divisions: the Georgia Crime Information Center, the Crime Laboratory, the Investigative Division, and the Legal Division. The GBI has over 900 employees and a current budget of $147,482,036.