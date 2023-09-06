Two Chatsworth residents are among five employees of the Department of Juvenile Justice to be indicted last week in the death in August of 2022 of a teen from Ellijay at the Dalton Youth Detention Center in Dalton.
A Whitfield County Grand Judy indicted Russell Ballard, 62, of Chatsworth on two counts of first-degree cruelty to children and one count of second-degree cruelty to children.
The Grand Jury also indicted Rebecka Phillips, 45, of Chatsworth on the same charges.
Also indicted were:
Maveis Brooks, 35, of Calhoun, on two counts of first-degree cruelty to children and one count of second-degree cruelty to children
* Monica Headrick of Ringgold one count of second-degree cruelty to children
* David McKinney, 53, of Rome, one count of second-degree cruelty to children.
According to a press release from the GBI, Alexis Sluder of Ellijay died while in custody at the detention center.
According to statement made in 2022 by the Tyrone Oliver, commissioner of the Georgia department of Juvenile Justice, the 16-year-old female was was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Dalton during the evening of Aug. 26.
Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates said the teen “became unresponsive” at the facility. He said she was transported by ambulance to Hamilton Medical Center where she later died.
“The youth began experiencing an adverse reaction from what RYDC staff learned was an illegal substance she ingested before her admittance into our facility,” said Oliver’s statement.
The Whitfield County District Attorney’s office is prosecuting this case.