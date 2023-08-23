Beautiful fall weather greeted a steady stream of visitors to the annual Spring Place Community Festival on Saturday.
The event, which was themed “What’s Cooking in Spring Place” and co-hosted by the Spring Place Ruritan Club and the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, is a fundraiser for the preservation of Old Spring Place Methodist Church.
The church’s sanctuary on Saturday was the scene of a bustling commercial enterprise as shoppers looked for bargains on a wide array of goods.
Sisly Ownbey of Chatsworth told the Times she was particularly interested in glassware. Ownbey said she was invited to the festival by her grandmother.
Nearby, folks could also put their money down for an array of cakes and pies. Used books were being sold of a back room and upstairs in “the history room” North Murray High School student Meredith Phillips greeted guests interested in local history exhibits, including an impressive collection of arrowheads and a vintage Spring Place baseball team jersey. Phillips is a volunteer at historical society events. Outside the church were numerous tents, temporary shelter for people with wares to sell.
Author Mark Millican (“Some Gave All”) shared a tent and quips with Benny Huggins, who was selling his homegrown honey.
Phillip Duvall of Calhoun was at the festival with his wife Jennifer, who grew up in Spring Place. Duvall said he was interested in muzzle loading weapons, which put him in the right place at the right time because Willis Treadwell of Murray County had out a display of a half-dozen antique firearms, including a musket that dates back to the American Revolution.
Duvall also showed off an antique gun he said was made by Messer Ensley, a long ago Murray County resident who built firearms.
Across the street and under a large funeral home tent, an anxious crowd filled every seat to take part in the always popular auction. Auctioneer David “I’m not professional auctioneer” McDaniel did his usual professional job and the members of the crowd quickly came off their wallets.
Historical Society member Tim Howard descried the festival on Saturday as “record breaking in terms of money raised.” Howard praised donors, volunteers and customers who he said “went above and beyond.”
Howard added that there were still a lot of items left over and a “follow-up flea market” was planned for Sept. 8-9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.