Murray County Board of Education members were expected to set the school millage rate at a public meeting at 6 p.m. today.
The current millage is 15.5, the same level its has been for 21 years.
At a public meeting on this morning, citizens quizzed school superintendent Steve Loughridge about a range of tax and spending issues.
Loughridge told the audience that due to rising costs due to inflation, the school system needed the additional revenue. Loughridge pointed to a chart which showed average spending per pupil in Murray County was in line with neighboring counties and in the bottom 20 percent of schools in Georgia.
But Randy Dunn, a White County resident who owns a farm in Murray County, still asked the board to lessen the property tax rate.
“Would you consider moving the millage rate back a little?” Dunn asked.
No board members spoke during the meeting. Board members Tanner Davis and Dewayne Powers were not present.
Board member Renda Baggett told the Times she wanted to see the millage rate rolled back.
“I feel like we need to do something to help people,” Baggett said. “I have been approached by a lot of people who were concerned about this.”
Board Member Kelli Reed said she had not made a final decision on the millage rate but said she understood the feelings of property owners.
“I understand their concerns and I am also am frustrated with taxes going up, but I’m not sure the millage rate is going to make that much of a difference on their tax bills,” Reed said.
Audience members asked Loughridge about growth in Central Office staffing, pay raises, projected increases in maintenance costs, staffing at the system’s Enrollment Center and if money was still being made available at the schools for classroom supplies..
Loughridge responded to individual issues but emphasized that the amount the school was spending per student (full time equivalent) was well within the normal range for Georgia schools.
Loughridge said said he received the same $2,000 raise that all school system employees received from the state this year. Last year, the board voted Loughridge a $10,000 pay increase. (The year before, with the system dealing with COVID-related expenses, Loughridge received no increase .)
Finance Director Kathy Smith fielded the school supplies questions and said each of the system’s 11 schools started this year with money for supplies and any school that ran out of those funds should contact the Central Office. Loughridge said the system had stocked a large amount of cleaning supplies.
The superintendent said the Central Office had grown under his leadership, but said that growth was in response to serious needs. For instance, the use of Chromebooks by all 6,800 students required additional administration of technology.
“This the world we live in today,” Loughridge said.
Loughridge said he budgeted more for school maintenance because of plans to hire additional employees, including someone to administer the school’s heating and air needs. More money was also budgeted for school nurses, due to health care needs in the system, Loughridge said.
The board will hear from the public again today at 6 p.m. before voting.