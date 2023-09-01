Stand Downs are going on across the country, and have been since early spring. The good news is that while summer will be wrapping up soon, the Stand Downs won't be. Depending on the state, some of the events will go on all the way through October and even into November.
Stand Downs are the one-, two- or three-day events for homeless veterans and those who are at risk for homelessness. Depending on the length of the event and where it's held, the services provided can be wide-ranging. Government agencies, veteran service groups and others come together to provide a long list of services, including: legal advice, mental health counseling referrals, clean clothes and showers, haircuts, medical screenings and dental care -- all the way to employment search assistance, benefits counseling for VA and Social Security, referrals for drug abuse and more.
Go online to www.va.gov/homeless/events.asp and find your state in the drop-down menu. If you're near a state line, check both states. If no events are listed yet, keep going back to look, as new events are still being added. When you find an event near you, give the contact person a call to verify time and place. If you need a ride to an event, tell them.
If you would like to volunteer to help, either by yourself or as a member of a veteran service group, let the Stand Down organizers know. Are you a restaurant cook and can take a day off to help? Retired barber who can give haircuts? Have a truck and can haul set-up gear? Let them know.
If you are a homeless veteran or are about to become homeless, or you know a veteran who needs help, don't wait until a Stand Down to reach out. Call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838. They staff the phones 24/7 and will have people who can help. You can also call the nearest VA medical center and ask for the homeless coordinator.