ATLANTA - A veteran administrator at Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is stepping up to become the state network's CEO, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday.
Bert Huffman began working at GPB in 2014 as its first vice president for development and marketing. He later became senior vice president of external affairs before being named president in 2021.
"I want to congratulate Bert as he steps into this role and continues his service at GPB," Kemp said. "I know he will help ensure the agency remains a valued part of the lives of Georgians through informative content."
"His record of dedicated service helped to set him apart throughout the process of finding the agency's next leader," added Brian Dill, chairman of the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which oversees GPB. "We know he will help guide GPB in fulfilling its missions across its television, radio, and educational services throughout the state."
GPB is currently crunching its financial numbers to make ends meet. This year's state budget cut the agency's funding by more than 8%.
Before joining GPB, Huffman held top management roles at The Atlanta Opera and Emory University. He earned a bachelor's degree from Tennessee Wesleyan University and a master's degree from Kennesaw State University.
Huffman succeeds Teya Ryan, who retired from GPB last spring.