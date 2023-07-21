ATLANTA – The Public Service Commission has unanimously elected Commissioner Jason Shaw as Chairman of the Commission. His two-year term as Chairman begins on July 22.
He succeeds Commissioner Tricia Pridemore in the role. Pridemore, while continuing her duties as a Georgia PSC Commissioner, will also serve as the president of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners. Her tenure in that role begins in 2024.
“I am honored that my fellow Commissioners have elected me to serve as chair,” Chairman Shaw said. “I have great admiration for each of the Commissioners here at the PSC and specifically want to say that Chairman Pridemore’s efforts over the past two years have placed the PSC in an excellent position as it moves forward with the goal of affordable, reliable and safe utility service for all Georgians.”
Chairman Shaw, of Lakeland, was appointed to the PSC in 2019 by then-Gov. Nathan Deal. In November 2020, he was elected to serve a six-year term.
For a full biography, please follow this link: https://psc.ga.gov/about-the-psc/commissioners/jason-shaw/