A Spring Place Elementary school teacher has been charged with three counts of simple battery after a confrontation with three students from Chatsworth Elementary School.
Adam Winkler, 41, who also serves as an assistant basketball coach with the Murray County High School girls basketball program, was booked on July 6.
According to a Chatsworth Police Department report, the three students said they were at the Murray County Recreation Department on Chestnut Street when “a male teacher they were not familiar with” told them to pick up trash near where they were sitting. An argument followed.
According to the CPD report: “Statements between Juvenile 2 and the teacher were back and forth over the juvenile being put on the ground, then juvenile 2 said he would put the teacher 6 feet under the ground. During the exchange the male teacher was said to have slapped Juvenile 3 in his right ear, then pinched Juvenile 2 on his nipple. Juvenile 3 said that the teacher pushed him during the incident.”
According to the report, “The principal and assistant principal immediately contacted the school’s attorney/human resources director and made him aware of the incident.”
School superintendent Steve Loughridge told the Times on Friday that no action had been taken in the incident because school is not in session.
“We will wait and see what happens,” said Loughridge. “He’s innocent until proven guilty. We’ll let everything run its course.”