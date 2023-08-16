Murray County voters will be asked in November if they want to continue the 1-percent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) already in place after the current SPLOST ends on Dec. 31, 2024.
SPLOST funds are used to pay for capital projects including roads and bridges, new buildings, automobiles, equipment, etc.
The current SPLOST is expected to generate a total of $32-34 million by the time it ends, according to County Manager Tommy Parker.
County officials believe the proposed six-year extension of the current six-year SPLOST would generate approximately $38 million. The county would keep 87.5 percent of the SPLOST revenue with 10 percent ($3.99 million) going to the City of Chatsworth and 2 percent going to the City of Eton ($760,000.) That split is based on population and is written into an intergovernmental agreement approved by the county and the two municipalities.
At a public meeting last week, Commissioner Greg Hogan signed off on a general outline of how that $38 million would be spent. The plan called for $5 million to begin the construction process for a “Justice Center” to be built near the Courthouse Annex.
“We want a building where we can put all of our courts,” said Hogan.
The plan also calls for $15 million in spending on roads, bridges and infrastructure and $1 million to pay for a new animal control center to be built on Jackson Lake Road.
Building a walking trail at the Murray County Recreation Center is also being planned.
Hogan emphasized the importance of the SPLOST to county government, pointing out that if voters reject the continuation the need for revenue would force him to raise property taxes.
“That’s not something I want to do,” Hogan said. “The SPLOST is the fairest tax, it’s the best tax.”
Based on estimate of $38 million in revenue, here is the general list of how SPLOST money would be allocated over six years.
* City of Chatsworth, $3.99 million
* City of Eton, $760,000
Public safety vehicles and equipment $2 million
Public works vehicles and equipment, $2.35 million
* Other department vehicles, $400,000
* Recreation facility equipment and enhancements, $1.5 million
* General facility equipment and enhancements, $1.5 million
* Communications, computers and technical systems, $1.5 million
* Roads, bridges and infrastructure, $15 million
* Hospital capital projects, $1 million
* Justice center project, $5 million
* Economic development, $2 million
* Animal control center, $1 million
The Whitfield County Board of Education will also have a SPLOST renewal on the same ballot in November.