Wednesday
Generally sunny. High of 92. Winds light and variable. Mostly clear skies in the evening with a low of 71. Winds light and variable.
Thursday
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. Hot. High around 94. Winds light and variable. Low of 72.
Friday
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. Hot. High 94F. Winds light and variable. Low 73.
Saturday
Sunshine and some clouds. Hot. High 93F. Winds light and variable. Low 73.
Sunday
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Low 72.