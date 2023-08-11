Ms. Anne Elizabeth Bennett, age 79 of Chatsworth, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at her home.
Ms. Bennett was a member of Mount Olive Baptist church and an active member of the Murray County Senior Center.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Etta Ryall; brother, Larry Hogeland; father, James Hogeland; sister-in-law, Carol Hogeland.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Frank Bennett and Viola Montaigne of N. Tazwell, VA; daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Walter Jones of Chatsworth and Samantha and David Barmore of Tunnel Hill, GA; grandchildren, Miranda Jones Adcock, Mark and Kasey Ferguson, Calem Jones, Jeremy and Vicky Bennett, Ben and Shannon Barton, Benjamin Bennett, Ashley Barmore and Josh Tidwell, and Andrew and Dee Jay Barmore; 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral Services to celebrate the life of Ms. Anne Elizabeth Bennett will be held Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. from Mount Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby Souther, Rev. Jerome Silvers, and Rev. Mark Ferguson officiating. Interment will follow at Whitfield Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Peeples Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is entrusted with the arrangements for Ms. Anne Elizabeth Bennett.