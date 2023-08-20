Mr. Bobby Eugene Caylor, age 86 of Chatsworth, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Regency Park Health and Rehabilitation.
Bobby was preceded in death by his loving wife, Peggy Caylor; father, Cecil Caylor; mother, Ruby Caylor; sister-in-law, Sandee Caylor.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Cynthia Caylor of Calhoun; daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Richard Craig of Ringgold, Penny and Mark Hasty of Rocky Face; brother, Doyle Caylor of Cleveland, TN; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Milton Headrick of Crandall; grandchildren, Brandon and Rachel Wilcoxson, Robby Caylor, Spencer and Jessica Caylor, Beau Caylor, Chase and Sierra Hasty, Lamar Craig, Kristy and Brad Pennington; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn and London Fritts, Reese Wilcoxon, Brooks Caylor; great great-grandchild, Lorelei Fritts; special niece and loving caretaker, Melissa Sutton; nieces and nephews and extended family also survive.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Bobby Eugene Caylor will be held Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:00pm from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Coefield officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 12:00pm until 2:00 p.m.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Bobby Eugene Caylor.