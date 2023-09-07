Mr. Clive Lamar Long, age 84, of Chatsworth, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Hospice of Chattanooga.
Clive was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Trammell C. and Mable W. Long; brother, Malcolm T. Long; sisters-in-law, Sherry T. Long and Frankye S. Long; brother-in-law, Morris R. White.
Survivors include his loving wife, Lorene W. Long of Chatsworth; son, Carlton L. “Carl” Long of Chatsworth; brother, Jerry Long of Chatsworth; sister-in-law, Patsy H. White of Rocky Face, GA; nieces, Melinda Weeks, Amy Long, and Cindy L. Lowery; nephews, Phillip White, Darren Long; extended family also survives.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Clive Lamar Long will be held Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Green and Rev. Bobby Southers officiating. Interment will follow at Murray Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, September 8, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Clive Lamar Long.