Mrs. Corena Winkler, age 87, of Chatsworth, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023 at her Home.
Corena was a member of Cool Springs Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harrison Winkler; parents, James Henry and Janie Buckner Carroll; brothers, Emmett Carroll, J.T. Carroll, and George Carroll; sisters, Marie Layman, Ruby Flood, Edna Bryan, and Doris Dixon.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Kim Winkler of Chatsworth; daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and Tim Odell of Chatsworth; sister, Pauline Johnson of Valdosta, GA; grandchildren, Noah Winkler of Chatsworth and Heath Winkler of Chatsworth.
A private graveside service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Corena Winkler will be held at Cool Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Josh Parker officiating. Interment will follow.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Corena Winkler.