Donald (Don) Eugene Martin, age 79, of Dalton passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his parents, James Martin and Ada Adams; son, Jimmy Martin; and eleven brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Judith Martin; sons, Scot (Krista) Martin and Paul (Julie) Roy; daughters, Julie Warmack and Jeanine Letcher; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Martin will be held in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023, with Wendell Stover and Michael Hardegree officiating.
The Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 :00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service. Military rites will be provided by American Legion Post 167.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to His Hands Ministry/VBS at Chatsworth 7th Day Adventist Church, P.O. Box 1234, Chatsworth, GA 30705
Jones Funeral Home, 215 W. Walnut Avenue, Chatsworth, GA is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Donald (Don) Eugene Martin.