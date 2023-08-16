Joshua Shane Ridley, age 32, of Crossville, TN, died Friday, August 11, 2023.
He was of the Christian faith. He was a wonderful husband and father. He was a graduate of Dade County High School where he was Salutatorian and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Tennessee Tech. He was a talented musician, family-oriented and a great role model.
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Paul Greer Davis and Mickey Ridley; and great-grandparents, Bernice and Carl Holland and L.V. and Ersie Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Brittney Ridley of Crossville, TN; children, Elihu Shane Ridley and Diana Patricia Ridley; parents, Marshall and Patricia Ridley; brothers, Elijah (Michelle) Ridley of Harriman, TN and Josiah (Savannah) Ridley of Crossville, TN;
grandmother, Alice Holland of Trenton, GA; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CDT in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jack Sexton officiating. Burial will be in Rainey-Dill Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at https://reedfamilyfh.com/
Arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, 1171 Main Street, Pikeville, TN. Visitation will be held Monday, August 14, 2023 from 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. CDT.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Putnam Reed Funeral Home.