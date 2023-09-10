Mrs. June Davis Griffin, age 91, of Chatsworth passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023, at her home.
June was a member of Chatsworth First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas G. Griffin; son, Douglas G. “Bubba” Griffin Jr.; parents, Arthur Lee and Lena Hill Davis; sisters, Joyce Davis Smith and Ruth Davis Strickland; and brothers, Arthur Lee Davis Jr. and Thomas Hill Davis.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Rhett and Sandy Griffin of Chatsworth; daughter and son-in-law, Anne and Billy Childers of Chatsworth; sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Ron Gore of Live Oak, FL; grandchildren, Kellye and Jason Flood, Christopher and Jill Childers, Courtney and Dustin Johnston, and Morgan and Chase Sanford; great-grandchildren, Griffin Flood, Kayson Flood, Camdyn Childers, Carsyn Childers, Christian Childers, James Johnston, Jack Johnston, Jonah Johnston, Marlow Sanford, and Sutton Sanford; and special caregivers, Nisie Quarles and Joan Carnes.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. June Davis Griffin will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. from Chatsworth First United Methodist Church with Rev. Graham Arp officiating. Interment will follow at Murray Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 2:00 p.m. until the funeral begins at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Chatsworth United Methodist Preschool (P.O. Box 152 / 111 W Cherokee St, Chatsworth, GA 30705) or the Griffin Murray County High School Memorial Scholarship (P.O. Box 2155, Chatsworth, GA 30705).
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. June Davis Griffin.