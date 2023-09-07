Lawrence Jerry Barker, Jr., age 82, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on August 23, 2023. He was born in Chatsworth, Georgia on January 29, 1941, son of the late Lawrence Jerry Barker, Sr. and the late Mozell Wilbanks Barker. He was a United States Navy veteran.
He is survived by his wife: Lois Lucille Barker; children: Eddie Barker (Shirley), Richard Barker, Kelly Jordan (Gregg); grandchildren: Hannah Childers, (Austin), Julia Hubbard (Tyler), Persephone Barker Bright (Chris), Nicholas Barker (Celeste), Victoria Gaba (Geraldo), great-grandchildren: Avery Childers, Ally Childers, Abby Childers, Anna Childers, Bella Hubbard, Coltin Bright, Xander Bright, Vinny Barker; aunt: Jesse Lee “Shorty” Burger.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Kidney Foundation- www.kidney.org or Tunnel to Towers Foundation- www.t2t.org.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 25, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
The funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Richard Bowen officiating.
Interment will be at Georgia National Cemetery.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements.