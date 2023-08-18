Mr. Nathan Shipman, age 44, of Chatsworth passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at AdventHealth Redmond.
Nathan was preceded in death by his father, Neal Fouts; mother, Beverly Fouts; and grandfather, Ray Jones.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Smith of Chatsworth; daughter, Lee Ann Smith of Chatsworth; brother, Derick Shipman of Chatsworth; sisters, Daphanie Gibson of Chatsworth and Brittany Ingle (Andy) of Chatsworth; grandmother, Ruth Jones; nieces, Jensen Dunn (Hunter), Tatum Beck, Legacy Dunn, Kabela Ingle, Cheyenne Ingle, Peyton Ingle, and Morgan Ingle; nephews, Lachlan Beck, Slade Dunn, Blaze Dunn, and Legend Dunn; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A private funeral service to celebrate the life of Nathan Shipman will be held in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Pastor Herman Parker officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Nathan Shipman.