Mr. Neil Odell Ingle, age 88 of Chatsworth, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Odell and Mildred Ingle; brother, Jerry Ingle; sister-in-law, Linda Ingle.
Survivors include his loving wife of 69 years, Mildred Ingle of Chatsworth; daughter, Susan Ingle Daniel of Chatsworth; son, Michael Ingle of Winston-Salem, NC; brother, Randall Ingle of Chatsworth; sister-in-law, Margarette Ingle of Chatsworth; grandchildren and spouses, David and Misty Bowman, Sara and Nicholas Lyles, and Seth McKinney; great-grandchildren, Madison Talley, Macie Bowman, Luke Lyles, Ellie Lyles, Connor Lyles, and Liam Lyles; great-great grandchild, Ezra Talley, extended family also survives.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Neil Odell Ingle will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at Peeples Funeral Home on Monday, July 17, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Neil Odell Ingle.