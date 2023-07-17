Ingle

Mr. Neil Odell Ingle, age 88 of Chatsworth, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Odell and Mildred Ingle; brother, Jerry Ingle; sister-in-law, Linda Ingle.

Survivors include his loving wife of 69 years, Mildred Ingle of Chatsworth; daughter, Susan Ingle Daniel of Chatsworth; son, Michael Ingle of Winston-Salem, NC; brother, Randall Ingle of Chatsworth; sister-in-law, Margarette Ingle of Chatsworth; grandchildren and spouses, David and Misty Bowman, Sara and Nicholas Lyles, and Seth McKinney; great-grandchildren, Madison Talley, Macie Bowman, Luke Lyles, Ellie Lyles, Connor Lyles, and Liam Lyles; great-great grandchild, Ezra Talley, extended family also survives.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Neil Odell Ingle will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at Peeples Funeral Home on Monday, July 17, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Neil Odell Ingle.