Ruth Lee Davis, age 75, of Chatsworth passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.
Ruth was preceded in death by her son, Thomas “Bubba” Davis.
Survivors include her daughters, Donna Davis and Tammy Day; brothers, Charles and Johnny Davis; sisters, Sherry, Cathy, and Rosi Davis; grandchildren, Amber, Whitney, Katelyn, Cheynee, Hillary, Emily, and Andrew; and great-grandchildren, Peyton, Kynnadi, Rowen, Rhaden, Huxton, and Waverlee.
Cremation services will be provided by Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth has been entrusted with the arrangements for Ms. Ruth Lee Davis.