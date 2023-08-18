Ruth Smith Taylor, age 100, of Crandall passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Hamilton Medical Center.
She was born in Doogan, Georgia, to the late Elder Henry Luther Smith and Sarah Melinda Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn W. Taylor; son-in-law, Robert G. “Bob” McLure; brothers, Tom, Odell, Reuben, J.D., Arthur, Hobert, Ed, and Don Smith; and sisters, Dean Smith and Annette Mooney.
She was a member of Blue Ridge Primitive Baptist Church for 86 years.
She is survived by her son, Jim Taylor (Carman); daughter, Betty Taylor McLure; grandchildren, Tim Taylor (Phyllis Bolton) of Montana, April Taylor Baggett (Anthony) of Chatsworth, Bill McLure (Ashley) of Lilburn, Georgia, and Scott McLure (Bobbi) of Kennesaw, Georgia; and great-grandchildren, Robert, Carolyn, Alexis, Christopher, and Catherine McLure, Tyler Baggett (McKenzie), and Rebeca Taylor. She is also survived by sisters, Ethel Mooney and Mae Elliott, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special family friends, Jacqueline and Jamie Gladden.
Services will be held on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Peeples Funeral Home in Chatsworth with Elder Kelly Smith and Elder David Smith presiding. Interment will follow at Chatsworth Heights Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Sunday with services immediately following at 3:00 pm.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Greg Smith, 540 Norton Bridge Rd, Chatsworth, GA 30705 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
