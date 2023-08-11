Mr. Thomas Albert Childers, age 87, of Chatsworth, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Gordon Health and Rehabilitation surrounded by his loving family.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Lee “Betty” Childers; parents, Lewis Childers and Mollie Childers Roberts; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Francis Childers and Alton and Lorraine Childers; sisters and brothers-in-law, Juanita and Emmett Berry, Maxine and Ray Ensley, Eloise Childers, Willard Gladden, and Fred Gibson.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Tom and Donnie Childers, Ray Childers, Mike and Gail Childers, and David and Rhonda Childers; daughter, Lynn Davis; sisters, Jackie Gladden and Janet Gibson; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; extended family also survives.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Thomas Albert Childers will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Lamar Beason and Rev. Bobby Bowers officiating. Interment will follow at Sardis Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 11, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Thomas Albert Childers.