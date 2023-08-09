Tony Ray McGill, age 59, of Chatsworth, passed away, Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Advent-Health Murray Hospital.
He was of the Baptist faith. Tony was in the Fort Mountain Boys Band for many years where played the drums, which was something he loved to do.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Lily McGill, and sister, Mary Jane McGill.
He is survived by his children, Dylan and Allie McGill of Trenton GA, Megan, and Joshua Bethune of Rocky Face; grandchildren, Turk McGill, Ansleigh, and Isaiah Bethune; sibling and spouses; Freddie and Francis McGill of Ellijay, Nancy and Lynn Langley of Chatsworth, Joyce and Jerry Foxx of Chatsworth, Vernett and Richard Young of Chatsworth; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
A memorial service to honor the life of Tony McGill was held on Friday, August 4, 2023, in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with his brother Freddie McGill officiating.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 1 pm to 3 pm.
Arrangements were made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory, and Monuments.Tony Ray McGill