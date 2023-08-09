Chatsworth, GA (30705)

Today

Light rain...with scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. High 83F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.