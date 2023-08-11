Mrs. Wilma Jackson Haynes, 89 of Chatsworth, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023 at her residence.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Beulah and Dan Jackson; brother, CL Saylors; sisters, Hazel Rogers, Linda Horton, Martha Sue Underwood; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, JC Haynes, Wendell and Carolyn Haynes, Ray Haynes, Garvin Haynes.
Survivors include her sons, Ronnie Haynes of Dalton, Dickie Lee Haynes of Dalton; daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Bill Stanley of Chatsworth; sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Herman Wyatt of Dalton; grandchildren, Crystal Haynes, Mandy Zapco, Derek Haynes, Erica Haynes, Tracie Haynes, Trevor Haynes; great grandchildren, Allanah and Magnus Duffy, Erin Herston, Olivia and Bo Owen, and Lucas Zapco; extended family also survives.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Wilma Jackson Haynes will be held Wednesday August 9, 2023 at 2:00pm from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Cochran officiating. Interment will follow at Serenity Hills Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 11:00am until 2:00pm.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Wilma Jackson Haynes.