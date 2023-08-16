Every morning I pass by North Murray High School heading towards the roundabout and I look over towards the ball field and see all of the cars parked over at the field house. It is now August, and while all of the other area schools are gearing up for the beginning of school, our football players have the luxury of early morning practices, avoiding the heat of those August afternoons.
I was more of a runner in high school. I liked running track and I loved running cross country. Back then I tipped the scales at a whopping 133 pounds and no matter how hard I tried to add weight, that was my weight. When you are in high school you go full speed ahead and burn so many calories that weight is rarely an issue. But as you get older you slow down.
Most of my friends played football so I decided to play. Well, I was on the team and did wear the green and white, but it would be woefully misconstrued if I told you I was a player because I was mostly a practice dummy. Those guys who had talent had to have someone to practice against, and I was that lucky dummy.
As I ride by North Murray, my mind goes back to those days when Randall Gossage and I would spend our time camping out on Fort Mountain, at the state park. It still makes me cringe when I think about us coming off Fort Mountain and going straight to football practice. There were obviously many guys who had the same philosophy, because after a few moments of practicing in that July and August heat, many would find the nearest garbage can, before emptying everything that they had ate or drink that morning.
I don’t think I ever lifted weights over three times in my entire tenure of playing ball. It seemed to be such a waste of my time and energy, so I would sneak off and run at the track.
Today, football is almost a year-round sport, as players go from camp to camp, playing all sorts of specialty football. These guys lift weights year round and some of them look as if they were chiseled out of stone.
The beauty of August is that every team has the same record. Every players hope of winning is still fresh and vibrant, as they practice day in and day out.
In 1977, we had a special group of guys, and those guys did something that no other football team from Murray High had ever achieved; they beat those guys across the river. If my memory serves me correctly, the score was 0 – 0 going into halftime. Then Joel Etheridge made one of the most beautiful runs in the history of Murray County High football, making the score 6 – 0.
Later in the game Chris Townsend, made the kick of his life, as he kicked a field goal, making the score 9–0, as the lowly Indians beat the kitty cats.
