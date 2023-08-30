The year was 1996 and I was working at Diamond Carpets in Eton. I remember it as if it happened yesterday. We were coming back from Pigeon Forge and our family stopped by a convenience store where I saw a Florida Gator hat. In those days, the Dawgs couldn't beat the Vols now matter how hard they tried. Something within me screamed out “Buy that hat” and I did.
It was right before the opening of the college football season and I took that ball cap to work with me, declaring to all those Vol Fans, that I was now a Gator fan. The Ol' Ball Coach (Steve Spurrier) was in rare form in the 90’s -- winning four SEC Championships and playing in the 1995 National Championship game. So it was an easy transition for this “Vol Hater” to become a “Gator Fan.”
What I did not know was that 1996 would prove to a great year for Coach Spurrier and the Gators. Danny Wuerffel was the quarterback for the Gators and came from a military family, so he was able to handle Spurier's insanity. The Gators rolled through the SEC with an 8-0 record, leaving their opponents dazed and thrashed. As usual, the Vols and Vandy, were the only teams to give Florida a good game.
Coach Spurrier loathed the Dawgs as his team massacred them in Jacksonville, posting a score of 47-7. The Gators raced through the SEC, before beating Bama in the SEC Championship, 45-30. The only blip on the schedule happened over in Tallahassee, as the Noles beat Florida, 24-21. But the Gators paid the Noles back, thrashing them 52-20 in the National Championship game.
How lucky could a guy be to become a Gator Fan before the season started and then watch his new team become the best team in college football. In the south football is a religion even if it won’t get you to heaven. Coach Spurrier wass one of the greatest coaches to have ever coached the game. He brought wit to the media and was quick to throw barbs towards the Vols and the Noles.
The 2023 college football season is merely days away, with the ol' Dawgs sitting atop the rankings, but most all Dawg fans know how it turned out the last time they came into the season number one in the polls. I miss those days of the Ol' Ball Coach ruling the SEC, knowing that I could count on two things, No matter who the players were, the Gators would pull out a win over the Vols and the Dawgs, It was a given.
Now, we have a new sheriff in town, as “Blue Collar Billy” is leading the Gators, trying his best to clean up the mess that he inherited. I find it humorous that Gator Haters from North Georgia, now have a soft spot for the Gators, due to the coach being from our home town. Those that loathe the Gators, now tune them in, just to see how “Blue Collar Billy” is doing.
If you look closely, they do sell UF Gator hats locally.
Donald Cantrell is a longtime resident of Murray County, a pastor and the biggest Florida Gators fan in Northwest Georgia.