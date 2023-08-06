I lived in the city early in my life before moving to the country. It seemed that I had the best of both worlds as a boy. On one hand there was nothing like walking down the street to the city swimming pool and jumping in while “Jeremiah was a Bullfrog” wasblaring from the jukebox. On the other hand, in the country I could cross the railroad tracks, walk across a field and take a cool dip in a creek.
In the city, I did not have to look far to find a gang of guys to hang out with and there was always something to get into. We would hang out at night, play some tennis at the tennis courts then ease down to the city pool where we would sneak around the backside of the building and hoist each other over the fence.
Once we were inside, we would all take a leap off of the high dive, hoping that “Chatsworth’s Finest” was not patrolling the area. There were several times we had to snuggle up close to the sides of the pool, hoping that our heads were not showing, as the patrol car lights shined across the water. Luckily, we were never caught.
In those days it was nothing for us to go from house to house, with our buddies, where darkness might catch us and after a quick call home, we would spend the night at each other’s house. In the late 60’s and 70’s the little city of Chatsworth was even smaller than today. There were no fast-food chains, but we did have “The Big V,” which was ran by Billy Vick.
The Big V used to sit where the Sonic is located now and it was one of the few places for a kid to get a burger, fries, and a milkshake. In those days, there were no recreation department gymnasiums, but that did not stop a group of boys from playing basketball. There were many nights that we would spend the night in the “Gladden Middle School” gymnasium. We knew how to get into the gym, once the high school games had ended.
After playing basketball all night, we would catch a quick nap, before being awakened by the sound of doors opening, as the custodian came in to do his cleaning. The moment we heard those noises, we would ever so quietly make an exit from the building and be on our way for another adventure. In my thinking, every city should have 24/7 access to basketball gyms, so that kids can play ball, which will help them stay out of trouble.
I love reminiscing about those bygone days, as a group of guys, would hang out, swimming and playing ball all night. We were a pretty tight group of guys -- Doug, Curtis, Robert, James, and myself. I have always loved the city, though I have lived in the country since my mid-teens. Something still bothers me though, as I ponder that old song, “Was Jeremiah really a bullfrog?”
Donald Cantrell is a longtime resident of Murray County, a pastor and the biggest Florida Gator fan in North Georgia.