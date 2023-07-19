It has been fun writing for the newspaper; just recently we celebrated our first-year anniversary. Writing is something that I love, it is engrained within my DNA, along with reading, obviously the two go together like peanut butter and jelly between two slices of bread. In the coming days, I hope to write much more about people, place, and my life experiences.
There is one subject that I could write about every week, so I have to restrain myself and minimize those urges. I have the best granddaughter in the world, as most all of you would say the same about your grandkids. If we had it to do over, we might just have bypassed having kids and just have grandkids.
Kinsley, whom I call “Lou Lou” most of the time, is the love of this “Poppy’s” life, I have been her babysitter since she was 4 1/2 months old. My daughter and son-in-law were out of options, so I readily volunteered to keep her. My wife Denise gasped when they agreed to leave this helpless child with me because she is used to me losing my car keys, among other things constantly.
Denise warned them that one day I might lose Kinsley or leave her at Wal-Mart, which proved to be an accurate prediction. One day we were at the big store and Kinsley got separated from me. I finally found her and offered to buy her a toy, if she would not divulge the horror of that day. We eventually made it home safely. I still don’t know how my wife found out but I think she bought a bigger toy and bribed Lou Lou to tell on me. You just can’t trust a kid.
If you are on Facebook or TikTok, you might see some of our videos, as she continually pranks me. I am amazed that these kids can remember the words of every song on “Kid’s Bop” yet they cannot remember 10 simple words on their weekly spelling tests, right?
We will be going on a cruise soon and Kinsley will be doing karaoke every night, singing all of her songs, the ones she practices every day as we ride down the road. I plan on being her sidekick, because I also know every word to every song.
I love my daughter, because she is just like me, and she has blessed me with this sassy kid, who has introduced this “Poppy” to a level of love that I did not know existed. I dare say many of you would agree. I love our trips to the zoo, the aquarium, the Dollar Tree, or to Ice Castle, where “old people” eat.
This “Poppy” is now 63 years old and I have learned to embrace the day, enjoy the moments, and to love with every ounce of love within my heart. I am truly beyond blessed to have this kid in my life. I just hope I don’t lose her on our next trip to Wal-Mart because the next bribe might cost so much more money.
Donald Cantrell is a longtime resident of Murray County, a pastor and the biggest Florida Gator fan in North Georgia.