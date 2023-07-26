Last month I got sick. Lousy sick.
Like an old dog, I dragged my carcass under the porch (in this case into the bed) and went to sleep for several days. When I finally started moving again, it was with minimal effort. Basically, I traded the bed for the couch where I could still doze at will but could also watch television, which I had not done at all for several days.
One night, feeling a little better, I perused my viewing options and did something I have rarely done in several years. I watched a Braves game — the whole thing.
I have been a baseball fan most of my life and other than a brief, youthful indiscretion (the Tom Seaver-led Mets), I’ve backed the Braves. I certainly paid my dues. I followed the team through the Atlanta newspaper sports pages before Ted Turner bought the franchise and started putting games on cable TV every night. I stuck with the Braves through thick and mostly thin.
It’s easy to be a Braves fan now. The front office is well run. They play in a state-of-the-art stadium. Best of all, they win a lot of games.
It wasn’t always that way. Vintage fans like myself remember the days of Rowland Office, Darrel Chaney, Pepe Frias and a parade of misfit toys that managed to lose 100 games more years than not. But they were OUR team. Many of us stuck it out. And that made it so much sweeter when the franchise turned around and became very good. The World Series wins were glorious.
Yet a couple of years ago — and I am not sure why — I lost a lot of my interest in the sport in general but also the Braves. I quit watching the games on TV or listening on the radio. Part of it was I just didn’t feel like I had the time to devote more than 3.5 hours into following a game which creaked along like the Donner Party wagons. I used to enjoy the leisurely pace of the game but in recent years baseball just seemed so unnecessarily slow. If it had not been for my fantasy baseball team, I don’t know if I would have earthed any baseball.
But that changed last month.
Maybe I just felt too lousy to switch channels, but one night last month I watched a Braves game from first pitch to last and enjoyed it thoroughly. MLB's efforts to speed up play is a great innovation. Baseball is fun to watch. Watching players adjust their batting gloves for 20 seconds after every pitch is not. Some of the changes MLB had made recently are bone-headed -- the new extra innings rules for instance -- but speeding up play was long overdue and is greatly appreciated.
I enjoyed that baseball game and the next night I watched about six innings of another. Two nights later, I tuned in again. Since then, I seem to be getting back into the habit. It certainly helps that this Atlanta squad is talented and exciting to watch. Now when I don't actually watch the game, I check up on the score regularly with the ESPN app on my telephone -- what would ol' Ernie Johnson have had to say about that?
I knew my fandom was fully reborn the other day when I started combing other team's rosters for potential trade candidates. (We need a solid starter and the bullpen looks shaky.)
I'm glad to be back on board with the Braves. We've come along way from those empty stadiums and 100-loss seasons.
Jimmy Espy is general manager and editor of the Chatsworth Times.