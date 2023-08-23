At a recent public event in Chatsworth, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took questions from the floor.
I asked what her reaction would to be to a Russian victory in Ukraine. The congresswoman meandered around the question before resolutely declaring that she would not vote to provide any more money to Ukraine. That drew a hearty round of applause from the crowd, which didn’t notice or didn’t care that Greene never answered my question.
I didn’t ask if she wanted to send more money or more equipment to Ukraine. I asked what would be her reaction to a Russian victory.
After all, the Congresswoman sees “communists” in every nook and cranny in Washington (at least those not run by the GOP) so surely she must have some qualms about the ramifications of a Russian takeover of Ukraine. (You know, those Russians know a thing or two about real communism.) But Rep. Greene offered no thoughts on that matter.
Let’s be honest here.
Rep. Greene is opposed to U.S. support for Ukraine because President Joe Biden is for it. If Biden was adamantly opposed to the U.S. sending weapons to Ukraine, Greene would be at the forefront of the “Arm Ukraine Now” movement. Her stand has nothing to do with principle; it’s just the same old virulent anti-Biden politics.
I don’t like President Biden. I didn’t vote for him in 2020 and won’t vote for him in 2024.
But that does not mean that when he’s right on an issue I’m going to pretend otherwise. And Biden is right to help the Ukrainians in their struggle against the Russian war machine. The U.S. and our allies in Europe have powerful interest in seeing Russian aggression halted.
Greene made the point that Ukraine is not a part of NATO. She is correct.
But Ukraine is a geographically crucial independent state bordering NATO members Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary. A Russia-controlled Ukraine would pose a menace to those countries (which Russia once dominated) and heighten greatly the chance of a Russian conflict with NATO. Such a conflict would mean the direct involvement of American military men and women.
Is this fact of no interest to Rep. Greene? Does she not see any issue here other than the opportunity to jab at President Biden?
Let us not pretend this is about fiscal management
U.S. aid — military and non military — to Ukraine up to May 31 totaled about $77 billion (according to the Council for Foreign Relations). That’s a lot of money but take note the U.S. defense budget is more than $700 billion annually. That $77 billion is a lot of money but its comparatively small when you look at overall federal spending. If Rep. Greene is really serious about cutting the budget, there are a lot of places she could focus her attention that are not getting the positive results that aid to Ukraine has produced.
The congresswoman should also publicly give her thoughts on what happens to U.S. credibility overseas if we abandon Ukraine at this juncture. She said she was against the pullout from Afghanistan (which Biden supported, of course); somehow reasoning that U.S. interests in that Asian country are greater than in Western Europe.
Rep. Greene said she had sympathy for the people of Ukraine. Her sympathy — and $2 — will get you a cup of coffee.
Make no mistake, if Russian wins in Ukraine it will be a brutal victory. There will be a slaughter to follow and millions will die or be imprisoned. That’s the nature of Vladimir Putin and that’s the future his tanks and missiles will deliver if Ukraine is defeated. The congresswoman should acknowledge this.
There was a time when the Republican Party proudly proclaimed itself an enemy of totalitarianism. Rep. Greene and those like her have scurried away from those principles like roaches when the lights come on.
Applaud that?
Not me.
Jimmy Espy is editor of the Chatsworth Times.