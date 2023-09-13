Bagley Middle quarterback Kale Greeson pushed into the end zone from one-yard out to score the winning touchdown in a 20-16 victory over county rival Gladden Middle on Tuesday.
Greeson’s TD for the Blazers came with 1:12 left to play. The Warriors got the ball back at their own 29 but four passes failed to pick up a yard.
Bagley (1-2) scored on the first possession of the game, moving 55 yards on 11 plays. Running back Waylon Davenport powered the running game and Greeson completed four of five passes. A nice throw to Davenport took the ball to the Warriors 1 and Greeson scored on a quarterback sneak. A PAT run made it 8-0.
The Blazers made it 14-0 on their second possession. Greeson completed two passes each to Cooper Baldridge and Davenport. On the final play of the drive Greeson threw to Davenport who who broke a tackle and cut back to his left and found the end zone.
Dakota Dutton stopped the runner cold on the PAT try, leaving the Blazers up 14-0.
Gladden (0-3) got back in the game in the second quarter after recovering a fumble on a punt. Kayden Howard broke off a 26-yard run to the Bagley 16. Quarterback Urban Reed carried for 12 yards to the 4. From there, Howard ran through a tackler and scored. He then added the two-point PAT on a run.
Bagley got the ball back and picked up a first down but Gladden’s Bronx Patterson stepped in front of a receiver for an interception and ran it back for touchdown. Howard added a PAT run for a 16-14 lead.
The defenses kept the third quarter scoreless.
In the fourth quarter, a promising Bagley drive was stopped when Patterson made a TD saving tackle in the open field on Davenport.
Gladden got the ball with a chance to run out the clock but the Bagley defense took over. After a first down gain of four yards, Cooper Baldridge brought a runner down for a one-yard loss. A play later, Davenport bolted into the backfield and wrapped up Howard for a seven-yard loss back to the Gladden 2. Reed got the punt off but Bagley opened what turned into the game-winning drive at the Gladden 24. A face mask penalty stung the Warriors. Three plays later Greeson scored from the one.
The PAT was no good.
“They have a good team,” said Bagley’s Kyle Trego, who picked up his first win as a head coach. “But we’ve got a great group of kids. They were hungry and they played hard.”
“This one stings,” said Gladden coach Jake White. “We started a little slow but kept fighting and finally found our rhythm.”
The game was stopped because of a player injury in the fourth quarter. Gladden’s Mitchell Hufstetler was taken from the field by stretcher and taken to a hospital after injuring his neck. Coach Jake White told the Times the player was recuperating at home on Tuesday morning.
