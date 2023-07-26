The term “renaissance woman” isn’t used very often, but it certainly applies to Krisy Steelman.
The 1997 Murray graduate has carved out a number of business ventures and charitable undertakings in her adult life. Her business, Ivy B. Leo, provides trendy pet products. She has been an international consultant for both government and industry. She runs three ecommerce stores and writes ebooks. Steelman, now in her 40s, is a self-described adrenaline junky, who is always out for new adventures and thrill seeking. You can add tornado chasing to her list of escapades.
For those who knew her “back when,” it probably comes as no surprise that the former Lady Indian forward is successful and still likes the rush of competition.
“At Murray High I played basketball, softball, volleyball, and track,” Steelman said. “I was probably more known for basketball. Volleyball came into play when I was a junior. My last two years I got to play volleyball and absolutely loved it. I liked the camaraderie with my teammates. I am very competitive so I liked the competition. Being able to focus on something, practice something. At that age, we had a great team. We grew up together, played together our whole career. Being able to experience that with people you grow up with, that was pretty spectacular. Plus, we were pretty good. We had a really good group of girls and an excellent coach in Kay Holcomb.”
Steelman possessed size and agility in the post and she understood what her role was on the team, as did her other teammates, she said.
“I had great teammates who knew what was going on,” she said. “They made my job very easy in the post. They saw when I was open, gave me the ball when necessary. The whole team made me look good. My strengths were probably my passion for the sport and competitiveness in general. That was something I held on to and it helped me through high school and college.”
While Steelaman’s memories can’t be compressed into a simple paragraph or two, what stands out most from her time at Murray was the fans, she said.
“We had some really good fans who were very passionate about the sport,” she said. “That was incredible for us. We felt like rockstars. People really cheered for you. The people always made us feel like we were doing something right. That’s what I remember most, how good everyone made us feel.”
Steelman went on to play basketball for two years at Cleveland State before joining the Army. She served for eight years before finishing her undergraduate at Dalton State and then her M.B.A. at Kennesaw State.
In the Army, Steelman served as a computer specialist (71L).
“It was a fancy way of saying I typed memorandums and told people they would be shipping off,” said Steelman, who was in prior to and after 9/11. “I was the person you didn’t want to have correspondence with.”
She said the Army gave her a sense of stability and discipline.
“Not to mention the fun parts, like meeting people from all walks of life,” she said. “I’m a world traveler and I don’t think I would have had the courage to do those things had I not been in the military.”
So what’s next for Steelman?
“Work, obviously, is a big component,” she said. “The end game for me would be to run an animal sanctuary for abandoned and abused cats, dogs, and farm animals. Currently, looking for affordable land and doing a lot of grant writing. It takes time and money when you don’t have grants. That, to me, would be the ultimate. I have seen the world, been to every state. I’m planning a trip next year to Antarctica so I can have all the continents. My main focus, though, is going to be the welfare of animals.”