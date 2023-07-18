If you made a list of the all-time “characters” to have worn a whistle in Murray County, Willie Dodaro’s name would probably make the cut.
Dodaro, the big Italian-American from western Pennsylvania was an assistant football coach at North Murray under David Gann from 2015-2016. Dodaro’s booming, gravely voice often echoed off the bleachers as he barked out calls as the team’s defensive coordinator. Equally gregarious, Dodaro’s skill at weaving yarns in his distinct dialect had him often holding court with players and coaches alike. Now in his 60s, Dodaro is the head football coach at Clear Creek Middle School in Gilmer County.
“Football was always my passion,” Dodaro said. “I wanted to be a physical education teacher. Coaching wasn’t a thought (when I was younger). But when I got into college, I got into higher level football. I knew then I would like to coach. When playing was over, it was over. When I couldn’t get to that next step, I wanted to give kids the opportunity to get things that I missed. I knew I might be able to help a kid reach that level we all dream about in football – making the NFL.”
Dodaro’s career has spanned nearly 50 years and taken him on quite a journey. It started in his native Pittsburgh and went on to Terre Haute, Indiana where he played middle linebacker at Indiana State at the same time as Larry Bird was lighting up the basketball court. It led him to head coaching jobs in Florida, positions in Georgia, and into a role as husband, father, and grandfather. And if you think he’s slowing down anytime soon, you’re nuts.
“I have loved every minute of it,” said Dodaro, who officially has three years left before he can retire in Georgia. “I hope it’s more than three years. I have been doing it for such a long time, you get used to it. You don’t know how it’s going to be on the other side.”
Dodaro earned his degree in education at Indiana State and took his first job in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.’s Nova High in 1980.
“I was fortunate enough to get that job,” he said. “The economy was starting to have a little bump. I was able to get that job and was coaching the offensive line at that time. I moved up the ranks as time went on and became the defensive coordinator. After a while I got the head job. We’re talking 1980 and I was in Florida for 38 years.”
By 2014, he said, many of his friends were coaching in Georgia. Dodaro had been to Georgia many times on vacation, he said, and that’s where he ran into an old friend, Rick Casko, who was the head coach at Cass High.
“He’d heard that Coach Gann was looking for coaches and I got in touch with him,” Dodaro said. “He interviewed me, offered me the job, and I took the opportunity to come up there.”
After North Murray, Dodaro returned to Florida, this time as head coach at Monarch in Coconut Creek.
“We built a little program down there,” he said. “I was a year late, but they had Calvin Ridley and Jerry Jeudy (both of whom played at Alabama and are now in the NFL). Jeudy transferred schools before I got there. We ended up, my third year, we got on the winning track and went 8-2 and made the playoffs.”
Later, Dodaro got a call from Casey Wingard, then the head coach at Gilmer.
“I came up, interviewed and moved back up,” he said. “I got out of high school. There was an opening at the middle school and said, man, I’m getting up in age, let’s go a different route. So I got the athletic director’s job and the head job. It was a little different transition but it was really exciting getting to watch the younger kids develop into football players.”
Dodaro is in a good spot for this stop on life’s journey, he said. He gets to take a step back and help players develop. Being the weights coach as well gives him a chance to build a player from the ground up.
“I always wondered, what am I doing? How did I get here,” Dodaro said. “How did I get from Pittsburgh to Terre Haute, Indiana, down to Ft. Lauderdale and going through all that, meeting my wife, having kids, and watching them grow up. God is so amazing. He gave me all the opportunities. I wanted to be a coordinator and I became one. I wanted to be a head coach and I became a head coach. I felt like, hey, let’s do middle school. They’re at a tough time in their lives wondering which way to go.”