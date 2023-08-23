Murray County battled Coahulla Creek almost evenly for a half on Friday, but was rolled over by the visiting Colts after halftime.
The visiting Colts used a powerful running game to stampede Murray 42-13 in non-region play.
“I reminded the kids that it was 6-0 at halftime,” said Murray coach Kurt Napier. “We’re in a dogfight. We held them several times at the end of the first half. We’re in the game. Certainly we had some opportunities on offense where we just missed guys. In the second half, they went ground and pound and we didn’t have an answer.”
A 6-0 halftime lead by Coahulla quickly turned into a blowout after the Colts scored on each of the next five possessions. Playing without the services of speedy receiver Parker Hawkins, who was dealing with an undisclosed medical issue, the Indians offense never got off the ground. Quarterback Judah Woodall and his remaining receivers never could find a rhythm and the running game was largely stagnant. Woodall once again showed the ability to run the ball and his toughness created much of what the Indians gained on the ground, but it wouldn’t be enough.
“They ran it right at us and wore down our defense,” Napier said. “They went no-huddle and we didn’t have an answer. They kept running the ball and scoring.”
Coming out of the half, Coahulla found a play they liked – the counter – and ran it with great proficiency the rest of the way. Running back Karim Bradley was a heavy load to bring down all night and time and time again, the Colts fed him and moved the ball well. Quarterback Chase Ward was a difficult runner to bring down and an efficient passer, who generally had plenty of time to throw. The rigors of going both ways for many of Murray’s starters also took a toll in the second half.
Isaac Michelena scored Murray’s first touchdown on a 16-yard run and Trent Childers threw a touchdown pass to Michael Dean in mop up duty at the end of the fourth.
Woodall finished 4-for14 with 22 yards and an interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 58 yards. Nate Perry had five catches for 29 yards and Dean had one reception, the 44-yard TD. Murray totaled 201 total yards, 77 passing and 124 on the ground. Four defenders had seven tackles each: Caleb Jones, A.J. Johnson, Michelena, and Tank Cochran. Braxton Vineyard had an interception as well for Murray.
Murray hits the road next week to L-FO in non-region action at 7:30 p.m.