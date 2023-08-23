Too many turnovers doomed the North Murray Mountaineers to an opening night loss to Dalton in front of a large home crowd.
The Neers surrendered pair of interceptions and two fumbles — one at the Dalton one-yard-line — in the non-region loss.
"That game should haven been tied going into the fourth quarter but we fumbled on their one and threw an interception for a touchdown," said Coach Preston Poag. "We gave them too many points off turnovers."
"But this was our first game," Poag added. "We have a lot sophomores playing for the first time and some of our juniors haven't played much varsity football. They'll learn.
Sophomore Hudson Hulett stood out. He piled up 17 tackles, picked off a pass, caught two passes for 86 yards and had along kick return.
"Hudson made a lot of plays and so did Judson Petty, but they all have to get better," said Poag.
At the top of that list is quarterback Skyler Williams, who made several outstanding plays but also had a hand in all four turnovers.
"Skyler has to learn to make good decisions," Poag said. "Every play is not going to be a big play. You don't want to make a bad play a worse play. Skyler was starting his first game against a good team. He is going to be a very good quarterback."
Scoring
Dalton jumped out to a 7-0 lead, scoring on its first possession. The Catamounts drove 88 yards on seven plays with quarterback Ethan Long twice converting third-and-long plays into first downs. Long closed the drive with 14-yard TD pass to a wide open R.J. Storey.
Dalton made it 14-0 in the second quarter. The Cats moved 69-yards on only four plays. Three running plays netted 28 yards, setting up a Long to Kendrix London pass. London broke one tackle and swatted away another would-be tackler on a 41-yard scoring reception.
At that point, the game looked like it could turn into a rout. But Hulett gave the Mountaineers a big lift with a 44-yard kickoff return to the Dalton 46. From there, Williams found Judson Petty open and the senior burst loose for a 41-yard pickup to the DHS 5. Two plays later Williams pushed in from the 1. Sophomore kicker Juan Pablo Martinez drilled the PAT to cut the Dalton lead to 14-7.
The Catamounts weren’t done on offense. After recovering an onside kick at their own 49, the Catamounts deftly mixed runs and passes and moved the ball to the NM 14. From there, Long threw a TD pass to London.
North Murray’s final drive of the half ended on an interception.
The Catamounts dominated the first half, piling up more than 280 yards total offense and holding the Neers to fewer than 70 yards.
North Murray’s defense opened the second half with an impressive four-down stand deep in its own territory. Austin Newton led a surge that stopped Dalton short on a fourth and 1 play. Bot, North wasn’t able to capitalize offensively. Williams coughed up the football on a running play and Dalton took over at the NM 25. This time, the defense wasn’t put he task. Long wasted no time in finding a wide open Storey for his second TD catch of the evening and a 28-7 lead,
North Murray tried to rally. Williams got the ball to Petty who exploded for a 35 yard gain to the DHS 1. But a fumbled snap on the next play resulted in a Dalton fumble recovery.
Hulett got the ball back for North Murray later with an interception and long return but the Catamounts snuffed out that scoring opportunity by intercepting a Williams pass and returning it 75 yards for a touchdown.
North Murray added its second touchdown after Williams cut loose downfield and Hulett hauled in the bomb for a 50-yard completion to the DHS 25. Petty scored five plays later on a run from the eight.
Play of the Game — It wasn't a knockout punch, but the Mountaineer fumble at the DHS 1-yard line was a crushing blow.
The good — Hudson Hulett and Judson Petty are terrific playmakers on offense and defense … Skyler Williams had a rough night but also flashed his terrific athleticism. He has great potential … Young kicker Juan Pablo Martinez showed a good leg on his two PATs … The defense got pushed around by Dalton’s balanced attack but also flashed potential for improvement. The defense made some nice plays, just not enough of them. Hulett and Williams make up a very good safety duo.
The bad — You are not going to win football games with four turnovers. Williams, in particular has to get better with ball security … The running game was non-existent … The secondary got lit up by the DHS passing game. Too many wide open receivers … The pass rush was a non-factor most of the game, with the exception of a sack by Aiden Ellis … Several receivers had crucial drops.
The numbers — Williams threw for 210 yards but completed only 10 of 24 throws … Petty caught five passes for 104 yards … Hulett had two catches for 86 yards … The defense created two turnovers, Hulett’s interception and a fumble recovery by Jacob Daley … Williams had eight runs for negative yards and finished with only 18 yards rushing despite breaking a ton of tackles.
What’s next — The Mountaineers will travel to Jasper to play Pickens County in a no-region game starting at 7:30 p.m. North Murray beat Pickens 54-50 last season.