TUNNEL HILL – The Murray High football team that took the field on Friday night looked a lot better than it did a year ago.
The Indians were explosive on offense and aggressive on defense in a 48-14 shellacking of Southeast Whitfield in a scrimmage played at Northwest Whitfield. By comparison, the Indians only scored 66 total points all of last year.
Three major factors contributed to the Indians’ success Friday: a healthy quarterback (Judah Woodall), a veteran offensive line, and several new players "borrowed" from the basketball program. Scrimmages don’t mean a whole lot but on Friday the Indians looked improved in all phases.
“I felt like it was the result of a lot of hard work over the course of the spring ball and summer,” said Murray coach Kurt Napier, who was able to celebrate his 38th birthday in winning fashion over the weekend. “It felt like it came together. Offensively it was a good night. Special teams was on air and defensively we probably gave up more than we wanted to in the first half. We got some things fixed and pitched a shutout in the second half.”
The Indians transitioned to the spread offense this offseason and it seems to suit their personnel. Woodall is a mobile quarterback with a strong arm and with targets like Parker Hawkins and Braxton Vineyard, he was able to pick the Raider defense apart for 150-yards passing, three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. As mentioned, the experienced offensive line gave Woodall plenty of protection and opened holes in the running game.
Running back Braylon Myers had a stellar night, breaking big runs and accounting for 150 all purpose yards. Xander Pack, Bryson Green, and Domingo Sanchez each had six tackles.
“Certainly we have changed schematically on offense pretty significantly,” Napier said. “We're more of a spread offense but we’re trying to be balanced in the run game and passing game. Certainly a big thing that showed up was our ability to be explosive and make big plays.”
Early on, the teams looked pretty evenly matched. Murray got out to a 7-0 lead on a pass from Woodall to Myers around the six minute mark of the first quarter. Southeast countered with a long, 16-play drive to tie it up with 9:01 to go in the second. The Raiders used a battering running game to control the clock and keep Murray’s smallish defense on the field for more than nine minutes on that one drive. The Raiders took a 14-7 lead with 5:05 left in the half but would never score again.
Murray countered with its own sustained drive on the following possession. The Indians marched 80-yards on 10 plays, capping it off with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Woodall to Hawkins and it was tied with 1:09 to go in the half.
On their first possession of the third, Murray went five plays and scored on a 4-yard Woodall keeper. The PAT failed but they gained the lead, 20-14. The Indians would score on their next two possessions, a 10-yard pass from Woodall to Hawkins and a 4-yard run by Isaac Michelena. It would be 34-14 at the end of the third, which marked the end of varsity play. The remainder of the scoring was in JV action.
“We didn’t give up any long passing plays and came out in the second half and pitched a shutout,” Napier said. “The young kids continued to do their part there at the end. We still have a long way to go on both sides of the ball but saw a lot of encouraging things.”
Murray opens the season at home against Coahulla Creek Friday at 7:30 p.m.