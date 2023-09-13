It’s no secret to football fans that offensive linemen rarely make headlines.
However, they are among the most valuable players in football. A pass can’t be thrown effectively and a yard can’t be gained on the ground without them. North Murray center Austin Newton is an MVP in his own right, both on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. He and his fellow linemen are major reasons why QB Skyler Williams is among the state leaders in passing.
“His strengths are that he truly loves the game of football and everything that goes with it,” said North Murray offensive line coach Jake Roberts. “He is the hardest worker in the weight room, watches the most film, and gives the most effort on the practice field. He also excels in the classroom as he is one of the top students in his grade. He is one of those kids that is incredibly nice and well-mannered off the field, but as soon as he tightens that chinstrap he is a stone cold warrior who will do anything to beat the man that is across from him.”
Many offensive linemen fit this description. Few are quoted on the big network shows and their jerseys don’t usually go flying off the shelves in stores. Offensive line is the perfect position for someone like Newton, who isn’t interested in notoriety, anyway.
“I never wanted the spotlight,” said Newton, whose grandfather is former Murray County Sheriff Howard Ensley. “I like to make other people look good. Helping out Skyler, and Judson (Petty), and Hudson (Hulett), I love doing that.”
Newton first strapped on the pads around age five or six, he said, and has been in them ever since. He was the “bigger kid” in class, he said, so offensive line was a natural fit.
“My dad thought I should put it to use,” said Newton, who is 6-feet-2 and 270 pounds.
Football helped him find a place and a purpose in high school and he intends to, someday, go into coaching.
“Football means everything to me,” he said. “It has taught me so many things and how to be a better man and all around better person.”
The early part of Newton’s high school career was interrupted by injuries, but he really came on last season as someone to watch. This season, the senior has small college offers already, including Reinhardt, Sewanee, and others.
Newton has either played or practiced at every one of the offensive line positions. He is currently center, which is a position often referred to as the quarterback of the offensive line. Centers can sometimes get away with being smaller, but only in size, not brains. Newton said North Murray’s blocking schemes aren’t particularly difficult to remember, but it is his job to make sure everyone else is doing their jobs.
“As an offensive line against Dalton in the first game, we gave up too many pressures,” he said. “So we took it upon ourselves to make sure we were giving enough protection and not letting Skyler take too many hits.”
The numbers and touchdowns have piled up since for Williams. Despite a loss against Northwest Whitfield in crazy fashion on Friday, Newton believes the line is coming along and doing what is asked of them.
“We had a bust this week but we’re going to turn it around in this bye week,” he said. “We’ll get healthy and win these region games.”
The Neers (2-2) next hit the field on Sept. 22 at Haralson County to open the region slate. Game time is 7:30.