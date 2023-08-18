Football season begins tonight for both local teams.
Murray plays host to Coahulla Creek at 7:30 p.m while North Murray takes on Dalton at home at 7:30. Both games are non-region contests, but should be solid early season tests for the respective schools.
Murray officially unveils its new, high powered, offense against a Colts team that went 7-4 a year ago. The Colts will look a little different after losing some key playmakers from last year, including quarterback Kace Kinnamon.
In its scrimmage against Southeast last week, Murray was completely dominant on both sides of the ball in a lopsided win. Quarterback Judah Woodall will look to find his top targets like Braxton Vineyard and Parker Hawkins while gaining ground with his legs. Meanwhile, running back Braylon Myers will look to find holes created by a veteran offensive line.
Across town, the Mountaineers will turn to first year quarterback Skyler Williams to set the tone against the Catamounts. Williams will have the services of Judson Petty and Hudson Hulett, who both sat out during the team’s recent scrimmage due to lingering injuries. Williams is dangerous as both a runner and passer, so having his top receivers back will allow the offense to open up and spread the ball around. North Murray also has an experienced and talented offensive line that should make life easier for Williams.
Dalton struggled to a 6-6 finish last year, but one of those wins was a 49-27 season opening victory against North Murray. The Neers will, no doubt, be out for some payback on their home turf tonight.