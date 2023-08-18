(Editor’s note: Check Chatsworthtimes.com on Sunday and the Times on Wednesday for more game coverage and photos.)
High school football in Murray County got off to a painful start on Friday evening, with both local teams getting thumped on their home field.
North Murray opened its season with a 35-14 loss to Dalton while Murray County fell to Coahulla Creek, 42-13.
Both games were non-region contests.
North Murray
The Mountaineers made some good big plays on offense and defense and some bad plays on offense and defense. Unfortunately the later outnumbered the former.
Dalton jumped out to 14-0 lead on a pair of TD passes by Ethan Long, who found R.J. Story wide open for a 14-yard TD strike. Long next connected with Kendrix London for a 41-yard TD pass.
North Murray made it a game again when Skyler Williams, in his first start at quarterback, scored from the 1-yard line. The TD was set up by a 44-yard kickoff return by Hudson Hulett, who made numerous big plays, and a 43-yard Williams to Judson Petty pass.
Dalton countered before the half with a nine-play 51-yard drive capped by a Long TD pass of 14 yards to London.
The Catamounts expanded their lead to 35-7 in the third quarter, adding another Long TD pass and a long interception return for a touchdown.
North Murray got its second TD on an 8-yard run by Petty late in the game. That score was set up by a 50-yard bomb from Williams to Hulett, who outwrestled a Dalton defender for the football.
The Mountaineers travel to Pickens County next for a 7:30 kickoff.
Murray County
A week after a dominant scrimmage performance against Southeast Whitfield, the Indians had no such luck in their season opener against Coahulla Creek.
The visiting Colts used a powerful running game to stampede past Murray 42-13 in non-region play.
“I reminded the kids that it was 6-0 at halftime,” said Murray coach Kurt Napier. “We’re in a dogfight. We held them several times at the end of the first half. We’re in the game. Certainly we had some opportunities on offense where we just missed guys. In the second half, they went ground and pound and we didn’t have an answer.”
A 6-0 halftime lead by Coahulla quickly turned into a blowout after the Colts scored on each of the next five possessions. Playing without the services of speedy receiver Parker Hawkins, who was dealing with an undisclosed medical issue, the Indians offense never got off the ground. Quarterback Judah Woodall and his remaining receivers never could find a rhythm and the running game was largely stagnant. Woodall once again showed the ability to run the ball and his toughness created much of what the Indians gained on the ground, but it wouldn’t be enough.
“They ran it right at us and wore down our defense,” Napier said. “They went no-huddle and we didn’t have an answer. They kept running the ball and scoring.”
Coming out of the half, Coahulla found a play they liked – the counter – and ran it with great proficiency the rest of the way. Running back Karim Bradley was a heavy load to bring down all night and time and time again, the Colts fed him and moved the ball well. Quarterback Chase Ward stepped in for longtime starter Kace Kinnamon this season and the Colts found a more than adequate replacement. Ward was a difficult runner to bring down and an efficient passer, who generally had plenty of time to throw. The rigors of going both ways for many of Murray’s starters also took its toll in the second half.
Isaac Michelena scored Murray’s first touchdown on a 16-yard run and Trent Childers threw a touchdown pass to Michael Dean in mop up duty at the end of the fourth.
Murray hits the road next week to L-FO in non-region action at 7:30 p.m.