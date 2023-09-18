Last season Murray County didn’t win its first game until the final week of the season. The current edition of the Indians didn’t wait nearly as long. Murray County’s Indians upset Chattooga County’s Indians, 28-21, in a non-region game in Summerville on Friday.
Murray got important contributions in every phase of the contest.
The defense came up with some big stops, particularly in the second half. The offense rolled up 433 yards of total offense. And it was a special teams play, a fumble recovery by Lucas Gonzalez on the game’s final kickoff, which sealed the win.
“Tonight, it starts with our offensive line,” said Coach Kurt Napier. “We used two tight ends and decided we would win the game by running the ball. The line did its job.”
“We made some plays on special teams and our defense did a really good job on number 7 (Chattooga’s Zayden Cook),” said Napier. “He’s a tremendous player but we contained him.”
Nobody on the field played better than running back Braylon Myers, who rushed for 146 yards and two TDs and caught a TD pass. Myers also ran for two two-point conversions.
The scoring
Murray (1-3) dominated the first quarter, running 24 plays to Chattooga’s four. But it was the Indians from Summerville who led 7-0 at the end of the period. Murray’s two long drives ended on a missed field goal and a stopped-on-downs at the Chattooga 19.
Chattooga (1-3) scored on an 80-yard TD pass from Quarry Gibson to a wide open Zayden Cook. The PAT put the home team ahead 7-0.
Chattooga doubled its lead on its next possession. CHS drove 80 yards on eight plays with Gibson ripping off a 31-yard run to the end zone. The PAT kick was good.
Up 14-0 and looking every explosive, Chattooga appeared poised to win its Homecoming game.
But Murray County spoiled the festivities.
The Indians put together a 65-yard drive, running the ball on every play until quarterback Judah Woodall threw an eight-yard scoring strike to Nate Perry. The PAT kick was no good.
Murray’s James Massengle recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, putting the suddenly fired up Murray County Indians in business at the Chattooga 21. Three plays later, Myers pulled in a 19-yard TD pass from quarterback Trent Childers, who was alternating with Judah Woodall.
Murray County went for two but the attempt failed, giving the home team a 14-12 lead at the half.
Murray shut down Chattooga’s first two drives of the second half, the second being stopped by a smooth interception by Braxton Vineyard.
The visitors took their first lead of the game with 1:18 left in the third quarter. Sharp passing by Childers and a strong running game helped Murray overcome several penalties and move 80 yards on nine plays. Childers hit Nate Perry for a 35-yard gain. Parker Hawkins drew a crucial interference penalty that put the ball on the CHS 10. From there, Myers swept right behind a convoy of blockers, led by Landon Souther and Caleb Jones, and scored. Murray hammered that same side of the defense again for the two-point conversion run by Myers. That put Murray up 20-14.
Chattooga struck back immediately.
Dan Meyer took the ensuing kickoff, broke a couple fo arm tackles and accelerated into the open field. He went 91 yards for a touchdown. The Pat kick put put Chattooga back ahead, 21-20.
Murray County was forced to punt on its next possession but the defense held, in part thanks to Woodall’s pass rush pressure on a third and seven play. Chattooga punted.
Murray County took over at the MC 30 with 5:31 to play. The Indians put together a well-designed, well-executed scoring drive. A.J. Johnson picked up 25 yards on two carries. Myers ripped off a 19-yard run followed by a 14-yard gain. The Indians moved the ball to the CHS 3. Meyers powered in from there, then added the two-point PAT run for a 28-21 lead with just over two minutes to play.
Chattooga’s hopes for a miracle comeback were squashed when Lucas Gonzalez recovered a fumble on the kick return. Chattooga had no timeouts left and Murray was able to run out the clock with three safe plays.
Play of the Game — Lots of good football action to choose from but no play was bigger than the fumble recovery by Lucas Gonzalez at the end of the game. The play kept the explosive Chattooga offense off the field and allowed the Indians to run out the clock.
The good - The offensive line had its best game, providing good pass protection and holes for the ground game … Murray ran the ball 55 times … Both quarterbacks looked poised and made plays … Meyers ran hard and decisively … Kickoff coverage team recovered two fumbles.
The bad — Chattooga hit on some big plays offensively and on special teams … Too many penalties … The kicking game needs to be better. Missed PATs can beat you.
Numbers — Caleb Jones led the team with six tackles … Xander Pak had five tackles … Aiden Hollar got a sack and three other tackles … Parker Hawkins recovered two fumbles … The offense ran for 300 yards with Myers picking up 146 on 24 carries … Murray banged out 25 first downs … Nate Perry had four catches for 49 yards ... Murray doubled up CHS on total plays (66-33).
What’s next: Model (2-1) comes to Chatsworth for the first Region 7-AA game.