Being a senior doesn’t automatically make you team captain material, but when you have the qualities that A.J. Johnson possesses, it’s an easy choice.
Murray’s veteran defensive back leads by example on and off the field and is one of the team’s top players and sure tacklers. If the 0-3 Indians can salvage their season, Johnson will be counted on.
“A.J. Johnson has been one of the hardest working guys on our team this entire off-season,” said Murray coach Kurt Napier. “He has all the physical tools to jump and run and make plays. We are proud of the example he sets by his attitude and energy in practice daily. His teammates voted him as a team captain and he deserves it.”
Johnson has been an excellent wrestler for a number of year, but, perhaps surprisingly, he only picked up football as a sophomore. His favorite position is safety, he said, but his versatility makes him a weapon at any of the defensive back positions. So what is it about football that he likes best?
“The best thing I like about it is being able to form bonds with my teammates and becoming like family,” Johnson said.
Despite the rough start for the Indians, Johnson continues to be optimistic about both the team and his teammates.
“I’ve been able to stay positive throughout the ups and downs because my coaches keep telling me to keep my head up,” he said. “Or if we are winning to stay humble.”
Having a wrestling background certainly helps when it comes to staying humble. The difficult sport, in many ways, pits man versus self as much as many versus man. Johnson credits wrestling with helping him strengthen both his physical and mental games.
“The thing I love about wrestling is that it’s just me on the mat and no one else,” he said. “It’s a mental toughness sport.”
Johnson has been productive so far, piling up 22 tackles in three games.
As of this writing, Murray students were a day away from returning to school and for Johnson it is the last hurrah on what has been an excellent career on the gridiron and the wrestling mats. He has a clear picture of what he expects of himself in the future.
“My future plans are to pursue football in college if I either get a scholarship or get accepted if I apply,” Johnson said. But if not, I want to work and start my own BBQ place with my best friend.”
Johnson and the Indians have a bye this week and return to action Sept. 15 at Chattooga in their final non-region game beginning at 7:30 p.m.