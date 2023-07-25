Veteran coach John Kiser is adding another head coaching position to his resume at North Murray – boys golf.
Kiser, now in his 11th year as a teacher and second at Coker Elementary, will still coach cross country at North Murray as well. He takes over boys golf from Cody Rainey, who stepped down. Michael Green will take over girls golf from Kiser.
“With golf, we’re both out there,” Kiser said. “Cody had worked with boys and I worked with girls, but you’re out there and you're a golf coach.”
Golf is certainly an individual sport and, in many ways, coaching it is a hands off endeavor, particularly at the high school level. Still, Kiser has plenty to do to get the team ready for competition.
“At the high school level, some people think you’re coming to fix swings and we do talk about those things, but at the high school level it’s course management and the psychological aspect of it,” Kiser said. “We do see all levels. Golf is such a trendy sport; last year we had the largest boys team yet.”
Kiser said he believed the team would field about 15 golfers, which he said is a particularly large group. There are usually around five or so, he said.
“With golf trending and some of those professional guys being younger and relatable, I guess, you see a lot of guys coming out just wanting to know about the game,” he said. “Last year, we had some come out as a blank slate. We don’t really throw them into matches. We practice, learn how to play white stakes compared to red.”
Kiser had been interested in a P.E. spot in elementary school for some time, he said, and when a position opened up he took the opportunity.
“The difference in elementary is you have a greater amount of kids who are really excited to be at school,” he said. “That excitement for learning, both in the classroom and P.E., they still have a lot of enthusiasm. Not saying high school kids aren’t enthusiastic, but it’s different. They have already found their likes and interests so they’re more enthusiastic about those things. Elementary, it’s just pure joy no matter what you’re doing.”
The challenge of coaching golf is, in many ways, the day to day administrative responsibility like finding courses at which to practice, making schedules, and similar duties, Kiser said.
“Our local golf courses do a great job of helping us,” he said. “In practice, we’re working on the short game. I’m there on the green a lot doing putting drills and tipping drills, working on their mindset. We work on getting the ball to land at a certain spot of give yourself a chance. I make my way over to the driving range and I’m making sure they’re practicing with a purpose. I don’t want them just blasting balls into the range with no purpose. That way, you see it translate to the matches.”
During matches, he monitors an area of nine holes with six to 12 golfers at play. If they have a rules question, the coach can provide the information.
“I love it,” Kiser said. “What I like most about it is it translates to life. You have to take full responsibility. There is no one to blame. If you mess up, whether it was club choice or aiming point, there is always the opportunity to improve and its very self reflective.”