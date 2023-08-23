In the first battle for softball supremacy in the county, the ladies in green came out victorious last Tuesday.
Behind the pitching of highly touted freshman Emerie Bohannon, visiting Murray took the 5-2 victory over crosstown rival North Murray in 7-AA action. Murray used the middle innings to do all their damage, scoring three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to come away with the win. North scored one run in the fifth and one in the seventh, but couldn’t close the gap.
“I thought Emerie pitched really well,” said Murray coach Lindsey Johnson. “She does a good job of keeping her composure with everything happening out there. I feel like all the girls had her back. We had some really good plays today and that is something to be proud of, especially when you’re on the mound. When your defense is working like that behind you, it makes things a little easier.”
Both Bohannon and North Murray starter Jazmyn Wright pitched very well, particularly in the early innings. The two teams had combined for just three hits when Murray began heating up in the fourth. Murray scored three runs on three hits in that inning and followed it up with two runs on three hits in the fifth. Murray would record seven hits in the game while North picked up six. Bohannon struck out four and Wright had three Ks. Both pitchers went the distance.
Murray’s Elysse Langford had two RBI in the win. Kholee Fouts and Charlsey Richards also contributed an RBI for the Lady Indians (3-2, 1-1). Murray’s defense was, indeed, very solid behind Bohannon, committing no errors. Shortstop Callan Ledford dazzled all afternoon, making one particularly impressive diving catch in the fourth. On the basepaths, Wright, Richards, Bohannon, Lanie Spence, and Brylee Boyd each scored runs.
Jayden Watson and Ema Rymer scored runs for North in the contest. Wright and Cadence Mulkey each drove in runs for the Lady Mountaineers (3-3-1, 0-2).
“I took away a lot of great things,” said NM coach Jordan Anderson. “Knowing that they got down, but kept the energy up the whole ballgame (was great). We did our jobs. We hit the ball, but it was just straight at them. Not a lot we can do. They made the routine plays and we made a couple mistakes that helped them, but I thought we played a seven inning ballgame, played our hearts out, kept the energy up the whole time, just couldn’t find the holes when we were hitting.”
Murray returns to the diamond on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at non-region foe Coahulla Creek. North hosts region rival Model Thursday at 5 p.m.