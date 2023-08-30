North Murray’s first graduate to return as a head coach now enters her second season in charge of Lady Mountaineers volleyball.
Grace Queen learned quite a bit last year over the course of a difficult season that saw the Lady Neers win just six games and only one away from home. This season, so far, the Lady Neers are 2-3 and have a balanced rotation of players in every grade. They’re more experienced, just like their coach, and hope to gain some ground in the region standings.
“I feel as though there is still growth to be had,” Queen said. “Obviously nobody’s perfect. I am still very hopeful. The two wins we had were at the first of the season and we’ve been in a rut but I am still hopeful about things to come and opportunities to win.”
So what did she take away from last year’s season? It’s a process that requires diligence from start to finish.
“I feel like last year was a very big growing and learning year for all of us,” she said. “Myself and the girls included. This year it’s a little more routine. The girls know what is expected. We are incorporating more strategic drill work during practice. It seems a little easier because it doesn’t feel like a rebuild. We are fine tuning from last year. It’s kind of nice.”
Like most teams, the Lady Neers look to their experienced senior class for leadership and strong play. Those seniors include Koral Dominquez, Ava Robinette, and Riley Yates.
“I started coaching with those three so it is really cool that we are here at their senior year,” Queen said. “We have been through this since day one. It’s very exciting to have them on the team and be leaders. They hold very high standards for themselves and their teammates. They are really good, encouraging, seniors as well.”
The junior class features soccer standout Carlee Clark, Sianna Blankenship, and Caydin Herndon.
“I think they have a lot to bring to the table and being super young they still have growth to be had,” Queen said.
Sophomores are Ella Headrick, Karley Bowen, Ansley Buckner, and Taylor Whaley.
“Those four, even though they are quite young, are very important players on our team,” Queen said.
Queen has confidence in the lineup, which she referred to as “pretty balanced.”
“It’s not like I have got eight seniors,” she said. “It’s balanced, which I am stoked about.”
The Lady Neers are back on the floor Sept. 7 at home against Murray and Gordon Central.